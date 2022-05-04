Doors Market to Reach a Value of US$ 181.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.60%

Doors Market

Doors Market Report has been categorized based on type, material, mechanism, application and end user.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Doors Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global doors market reached a value of US$ 122.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 181.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.60% during 2022-2027. Doors represent the movable barriers that are installed to allow entry and exit from a particular area. They are manufactured using various materials, such as cardboard, wood, plastic, glass, metal, etc. Doors are generally classified on the basis of their mechanism, including revolving, hinged, swinging, sliding, folding, etc. They assist in providing convenience, privacy, safety, durability, energy efficiency and security, reducing dust and allergies, improving comfort, limiting noise, etc. As such, doors are extensively utilized for offering access to the inside of a room, admitting ventilation and light, enabling a connecting link between the several internal portions of a house, enhancing aesthetic appeal, controlling the physical atmosphere within a space, etc.

The expanding construction industry across countries is primarily driving the doors market. Additionally, the widespread product adoption in residential and non-residential structures as a barrier for providing access to the inside of a building or rooms and facilitating views is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising investments in home remodeling and renovation activities are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the introduction of fire protection and sound insulation doors that aid in improving concentration and protecting against fire spreading is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, numerous technological advancements, including the increasing integration of smart locks with artificial intelligence (AI) and fingerprint recognition systems to improve security and reduce the reliance on physical keys, are anticipated to fuel the doors market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global Doors Market Research Report:

• Allegion plc

• Andersen Corporation

• Assa Abloy AB

• Cornerstone Building Brands

• dormakaba Group

• JELD-WEN Inc.

• KONE Corporation

• LIXIL Corporation

• Pella Corporation

• PGT Innovations

• Sanwa Holdings Corporation and Simpson Door Company

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Interior Doors

• Exterior Doors

Breakup by Material:

• Wood

• Glass

• Metal

• Plastic

• Others

Breakup by Mechanism:

• Swinging

• Sliding

• Folding

• Revolving

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Sound Insulation

• Fire and Smoke Protection

• Moisture Resistant and Wet Room

• Radiation Protection

• Burglary Protection

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Residential

• Non-residential

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

