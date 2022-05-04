Color Cosmetics Market to Reach a Value of US$ 106.0 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.20%

Color Cosmetics Market

Color Cosmetics Market Report has been categorized based on target market, distribution channel and application.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Color Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global color cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 72.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 106.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during 2022-2027. Color cosmetics include various makeup products, such as eye shadow, foundation, lipstick, blush, etc., that are used by individuals to enhance facial features and boost their self-esteem. They are manufactured using a combination of core ingredients, including emulsifiers, water, preservatives, thickeners, emollients, pigments, fragrances, and pH stabilizers. Several manufacturers are also offering hybrid color cosmetics that provide therapeutic benefits to the skin, such as foundation items that reduce fine lines and wrinkles or concealers that help treat acne. As a result, these products find widespread applications in the care of nails, hair, lips, eyes, face, etc.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/color-cosmetics-market/requestsample

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation by target market, distribution channel and application.

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape for Color Cosmetics Market

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

The expanding urban population, the rising income levels, and the growing consciousness among individuals towards their physical appearances are primarily driving the color cosmetics market. Besides this, consumers are interacting with brands before purchasing a product or availing a service via social media platforms, non-traditional channels, online forums, etc., which is also catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, the inflating usage of advanced data analysis tools is aiding companies in delivering targeted advertisements to customers so as to expand their sales and reach. This, in turn, is further augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of virtual try-on features in apps allowing individuals to try makeup products in real-time and obtain a personalized skin analysis is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, with the escalating awareness regarding the benefits of natural cosmetics, companies are focusing on the utilization of plant-based colorants in their products. This is expected to bolster the color cosmetics market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Color Cosmetics Market Research Report:

• Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co)

• Chantecaille Beauté (Beiersdorf AG)

• Ciaté London (Brand Agency London)

• Coty Inc.

• Kryolan

• L’Oréal S.A.

• Revlon Inc.

• Shiseido Company Limited

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and Unilever plc.

Do you know more information, Contact to our analyst at– https://www.imarcgroup.com/color-cosmetics-market

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Target Market:

• Mass Products

• Prestige Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Nail Products

• Lip Products

• Eye Products

• Facial Products

• Hair Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Color Cosmetics Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Color Cosmetics Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Browse More Reports by IMARC Group:

• Non-Dairy Creamer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-dairy-creamer-market

• Functional Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/functional-food-market

• Commercial Vehicles Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-vehicles-market

• Medical Device Outsourcing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-device-outsourcing-market

• Nylon Cable Ties Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nylon-cable-ties-market

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.