Quantum Sensors Market to Reach a Value of US$ 746.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 7.50%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Quantum Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios. The global quantum sensors market reached a value of US$ 465.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 746.8 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027. Quantum sensors are instruments that depend on quantum coherence to measure dynamic and static physical quantities of pressure, force, light intensity, electromagnetic fields, etc. They consist of atomic clocks, magnetometers, and avalanche photodiode (ADP), which makes them highly efficient and sensitive measurement devices. Quantum sensors find widespread applications in nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positioning systems, transistors, light-emitting diodes (LED), solar panels, lasers, etc., as they offer credible and accurate results. They are extensively utilized across various sectors, such as automotive, agriculture, healthcare, oil and gas, defense, etc.

The escalating product requirement in the naval forces for calculating accurate positioning data of submarines in the ocean is primarily driving the quantum sensors market. Besides this, the elevating usage of these instruments for measuring photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) in plant canopies, along with the development of quantum sensing solutions in material science, is further catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, continuous technological advancements in quantum imaging, simulation, and sensing across countries and the need for these sensors to detect gas, oil, and mineral deposits are also propelling the global market. Moreover, the inflating demand for quantum entanglement technology in the healthcare industry for monitoring patients remotely, assisting diagnosis, enhancing consumer experiences, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the expanding research and development (R&D) activities to introduce early-warning systems for earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and underwater storms are expected to bolster the quantum sensors market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Quantum Sensors Market Research Report:

• AOSense Inc.

• Apogee Instruments Inc.

• Campbell Scientific Inc.

• GWR Instruments Inc.

• Impedans Ltd.

• LI-COR Inc.

• M Squared Lasers Limited

• Muquans SAS (iXblue)

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Sea-Bird Scientific and Skye Instruments Limited.

COVID-19 Impact Overview:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Atomic Clocks

• Magnetic Sensors

• PAR Quantum Sensors

• Gravity Sensors

Breakup by Application:

• Military and Defense

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Oil and Gas

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

