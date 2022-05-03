TAJIKISTAN, May 3 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the beginning of the conversation, the leaders of the two countries exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the bright holiday of Fitr. The head of our state wished the brotherly people of friendly Turkey peace, well-being, abundance, and ever-increasing prosperity.

During the talk, topical issues of further expansion of the Tajik-Turkish multifaceted cooperation in various areas of mutual interests were discussed. The parties expressed mutual satisfaction with the current level and content of cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, in the sphere of security and in other areas of interaction.

The presidents also exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

At the end of the conversation, the Leader of the Nation, noting the importance of continuing a constant dialogue at the highest and high levels for the effective filling of the entire range of bilateral relations with new practical content, renewed his invitation to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to pay an official visit to Tajikistan at his convenience.

Agreements were reached on coordinating upon specific dates for the said visit through diplomatic channels.