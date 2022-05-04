TOMORROW: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom to Discuss Recent Attacks on Reproductive Freedom

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a media availability tomorrow in Los Angeles County to discuss recent attacks on choice across the country and California’s commitment to safeguarding reproductive freedom. News reports earlier this week detailed a preliminary U.S. Supreme Court majority draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal constitutional protections for the right to abortion.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approx. 9:15 a.m. Media must arrive by 8:30 a.m.

NOTE: This event is open to credentialed media only

