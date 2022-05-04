Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,995 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom to Discuss Recent Attacks on Reproductive Freedom

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a media availability tomorrow in Los Angeles County to discuss recent attacks on choice across the country and California’s commitment to safeguarding reproductive freedom.   News reports earlier this week detailed a preliminary U.S. Supreme Court majority draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal constitutional protections for the right to abortion.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at approx. 9:15 a.m. Media must arrive by 8:30 a.m.

**NOTE: This event is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by 7:00 a.m. tomorrow with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering.

###

You just read:

TOMORROW: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom to Discuss Recent Attacks on Reproductive Freedom

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.