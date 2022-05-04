Wireless LAN Security Market Estimated to Garner USD 8.4 Billion, at a CAGR of 19.05% by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Increase in Cloud-Based Services to Boost Wireless LAN Security Market Growth

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Wireless LAN Security Market” information by Security Type, by Technology, by Deployment, by End-User and Region – Forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 8.4 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.05% by 2027.

The emerging BYOD policies coupled with the strict regulations for the increase in the number of crimes and cyber-attacks will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

A10 Networks (U.S.)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

Blue Coat Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

The rise in the usage of cloud-based services in enterprises coupled with the strong growth in the mobile workforce solution will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Complicated Process to Integrate Wireless Technologies across Mobile Devices to act as Market Restraint

The complicated process to integrate wireless technologies across mobile devices may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

The wireless LAN security market is bifurcated based on deployment, technology, end user, and security.

By security type, the wireless LAN security market is segmented into no encryption, wep, and Wpa2/Wpa.

By technology, the wireless LAN security market is segmented into mobile vpns, and dedicated security appliances.

By deployment, the wireless LAN security market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise.

By end user, the wireless LAN security market is segmented into enterprises and individual consumer.

North America to Lead Wireless LAN Security Market

The wireless LAN security market is dominated by the North American region, where important firms are carrying out different workforces and there is an increase in demand for a fast-paced WLAN services network, which drives up the market size. North America controls the maximum of the worldwide wireless LAN security industry. The market in this area is being driven by technical advancements, cloud managed Wi-Fi, and enterprise IoT applications. To gain traction in the market, major competitors are engaging in mergers and acquisitions activity. A10 Networks, an American networking component maker, has formed a partnership with Symantec Corporation, American Cyber Security Company, and Venafi, Inc. A10 Networks has developed specialized solutions for data centres to supply security modules that help in identifying and eliminating threats, minimizing security breaches, and lowering the complete price of security operations by working with market heavyweights. North America controls the majority of the wireless LAN security industry. The market in this area is being driven by technical advancements, cloud managed Wi-Fi, and enterprise IoT applications. To gain traction in the market, major competitors are engaging in mergers and acquisitions activity. A10 Networks, an American networking component maker, has formed a partnership with Symantec Corporation, American Cyber Security Company, and Venafi, Inc. A10 Networks has developed specialized solutions for data centres by partnering with industry heavyweights to supply security modules that aid in identifying and eliminating threats, lowering security breaches, and lowering the entire cost of security operations.

APAC to Have Favorable Growth in Wireless LAN Security Market

During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The market in this APAC region is being fuelled by the increased use of mobile devices, the deployment of cloud-based applications, and the Internet of Things. Cloud Wi-Fi adoption is propelling the market forward. Most IT firms are migrating from the on-premise wireless LAN management towards the cloud wireless LAN management, resulting in increased growth prospects for the worldwide wireless WLAN security market. During the forecast period, the region will be amid the fastest-growing region in the wireless LAN security market, with a CAGR of more than 24% by 2020. Much of the region's expansion can be ascribed to the rising usage of mobile devices and emerging technologies, which allow users to implement WLAN for improved network performance in terms of data transmission rate. As more small and medium businesses (SMEs) use cloud-based services, the demand for WLAN security solutions to safeguard the network and maintain the security of transmitted data grows, boosting the whole market in the region's growth in the future years. During the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The market in this APAC region is being driven by the increased use of mobile devices, the deployment of cloud-based applications, and the Internet of Things. Cloud Wi-Fi adoption is propelling the market forward. Most IT firms are migrating from the on-premise wireless LAN management towards the cloud wireless LAN management, resulting in increased growth prospects for the worldwide wireless WLAN security market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Wireless LAN Security Market

Supply chain disruptions, fluctuations in the share of demand, economic situations, and the immediate & long term effect of the novel coronavirus possessed a negative impact on the wireless LAN security market growth. This outbreak has put a halt in the economic activity, thus pushing the economy across the globe in a steep recession. Further, with the roots being in China, the supply chain all over the world is facing shutdown & unprecedented disruption. With the relaxation in lockdowns & restrictions the world over, the market is likely to get back to usual in the days to come.

