Coated Paper Market 2022 by Segment Forecasts 2030 | Lecta Group, Nippon Paper Industries, etc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Coated Paper Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.3% during the period 2019-2030. The market under study had a value of USD 50.54 Billion in 2021. The demand for the industry is primarily driven by the rise in online sales or trade, rising demand for advertising and packaging in different sectors, demand from advertisement media like newsprints, magazines, brochures, and catalog among others.

The rise in e-commerce and online shopping of various goods and items is creating a huge demand in the packaging industry. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the industry and increasing its demand. Apart from that, people are also eager to use eco-friendly products and are willing to abandon plastic packaging. The food and beverage industry is also moving away from plastic packaging and adopting eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives. These factors are giving a huge boost to the industry’s growth. Governments in European countries, the USA, India, China, among others, are taking initiatives to ban plastics as packaging material, and paper packaging is coming up as the next best alternative. Thus, in a nutshell, changing trends in the packaging industry are predicted to contribute largely to the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include Asia Pulp & Paper, Dunn Paper Company, Lecta Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., South African Pulp and Paper Industries Limited, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Verso Corporation, and Burgo Group SPA.

Deforestation across the world is making the supply of wood pulp scarce, and its price is also increasing. This is creating some problems as the cost of coated paper products is increasing, and thus, the industry is facing stiff competition from its alternatives. The industry is also capital and labor-intensive, and increasing labor rates around the world are having an effect on the products in the market. Thus these are some factors which are restricting the industry’s growth. In order to solve these problems, major players in the industry are trying to develop innovative packaging, labeling, and printing solutions in order to reduce cost as well as maintain sustainability.

The global materials & chemicals industry has gained significant traction in the recent past, mainly owing to surging demand for raw materials and chemicals in a wide range of industries including buildings & construction, food & beverages, healthcare, electrical & electronics, petrochemical, water & wastewater treatment, packaging, and textile industries. Industry revenue growth is further driven by escalating demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient products, growing use of environmentally sustainable products, increasing initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, and stringent regulations enforced by leading environmental protection agencies. Hence, growing demand for lightweight, high-performance, and durable materials and chemicals, increasing applications of specialty chemicals, and rising consumer awareness about sustainable packaging are other major factors accountable for this industry’s growth

Further key findings from the report suggest

The global coated market size is predicted to reach USD 60.205 billion by 2027. The packaging industry, along with the rise in online trade, is contributing majorly towards this figure.

The segment held a market share of more than 65.0% in 2019. Coated fine papers contain less amount of mechanical pulp and are mainly produced from the chemically bleached pulp. These papers provide excellent brightness, and that is why its demand has been consistently high every year.

The Grounded Calcium Carbonate variant of Calcium Carbonate segment would contribute to the segment’s growth during the forecast period as it is cost effecting and provides gloss, brightness, and opacity to the coated paper.

Apart from packaging, the Printing application segment is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.3% during the forecast period. As compared to other applications, the Printing segment is projected to witness a slow growth rate due to the increasing digitalization which may negatively impact the demand for printing.

The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to witness a significant growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period. The expansion of the market in this region is mainly due to China and Japan that is supported by its consumer base, affordable labor, and regulations restricting plastic usage. The e-commerce industry is also gaining momentum in this part of the world.

Some of the key product launches in recent times are Liberty and Futura by Verso Corporation, Sinar Fold, and Sinar Card by Asia Pulp and Paper. Nippon Paper Industries have come up with innovative technologies like cellulose nanofibre, afforestation technology and kraft lignin.

JK Paper, proposed the launch of a 4250 mm wide coated board machine at the end of 2020. The machine contains extensive automation capabilities.

Deals Landscape

Important deals taking place in the market include Nippon Paper Industries acquiring 70% stakes of TS Plastics Sdn. Bhd in 2019, Dunn Paper Company acquiring Clearwater Paper Ladysmith Wisconsin Facility for USD 72 million in 2018 and Lecta Group acquiring 100% shares of Pilot Service SRL in 2017.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Coated Paper market on the basis of product, coating material, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Coated Fine Paper

Coated Groundwood Paper

Others

Coating Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clay

Calcium Carbonate

Talc

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Packaging

Printing

Labels

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

