Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,995 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join Groundbreaking for New Sustainability Center at Caltech

PASADENA – Governor Gavin Newsom tomorrow will join philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, local leaders, and university officials at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena for the groundbreaking of the Resnick Sustainability Center.

When completed in 2024, the 79,500 square-foot Resnick Sustainability Center will be the hub of sustainability research and education efforts at Caltech and house laboratories and resource centers. The Center is part of a $750 million gift, among the largest ever commitments for environmental sustainability research, that will allow the university to advance research in renewable energy, water, climate science and other efforts to adapt to and mitigate climate change.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The event will not be livestreamed.

**NOTE: Credentialed media interested in attending and receiving more information about the event must RSVP to Kathy Svitil (ksvitil@caltech.edu) and Deborah Williams-Hedges (debwms@caltech.edu).

###

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join Groundbreaking for New Sustainability Center at Caltech

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.