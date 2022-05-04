TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Join Groundbreaking for New Sustainability Center at Caltech

PASADENA – Governor Gavin Newsom tomorrow will join philanthropists Lynda and Stewart Resnick, local leaders, and university officials at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena for the groundbreaking of the Resnick Sustainability Center.

When completed in 2024, the 79,500 square-foot Resnick Sustainability Center will be the hub of sustainability research and education efforts at Caltech and house laboratories and resource centers. The Center is part of a $750 million gift, among the largest ever commitments for environmental sustainability research, that will allow the university to advance research in renewable energy, water, climate science and other efforts to adapt to and mitigate climate change.

