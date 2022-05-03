PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (28 April – 02 May 2022)

SAMOA, May 3 - Samoa’s Ministry of Health reported 618 new positive cases identified from 2pm of 28th April, to 2pm 02nd May, 2022. Of this 618 cases, 615 are community cases and 3 new cases detected at the border. The total number of confirmed cumulative positive cases both in the community and at the border is 10,210. As of current, there are 14 patients in managed isolation and none at the ICU at Moto’otua Hospital. Most of those who were in isolation and in the ICU at Motootua have been discharged.

COVID-19 related Deaths

Sadly, one (1) new COVID-19 related death was recorded in this reporting period, taking the total number of deaths to 20. The deceased is a 91 year old elderly female with comorbidities and was unvaccinated. Our prayers and condolences are with the families and children of this individual. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

The public is kindly reminded to remain vigilant and adhered to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home and isolate if one feels unwell, and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.

Vaccination remains our best defense against the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit the nearest vaccination site if you have not done your first and second dose, or a booster. Keeping our aiga and loved ones safe in these difficult times is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time April 28th April to 2:00pm 02nd May 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/).

The Ministry of Health has also released the latest seven day rolling average report on the status of the COVID 19 in Samoa from April 24th at 2:00pm to May 01st at 2:00pm, 2022. The report presents important data and trends of positive cases collated and analyzed by the Ministry of Health since March 17th when the first community case was confirmed. It also provides current rates of our national vaccinations. The full report is attached herewith for information of the public.

