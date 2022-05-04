NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres is granted with prestigious four-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide 2022

NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres, located at ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, has stood out among the most advanced wellness treatment centers in the global industry

CANCúN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres, the "All Suites Luxury Resort," operated by ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel operator recognized for its pillar of Handcrafted Hospitality® and its innovative concept of Barefoot Luxury®, announced that NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres obtained the four-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide, which places it as one of the best Salute Per Acqua (SPA) centers in the entire destination.

Forbes Travel Guide is the most respected authority when it comes to luxury hospitality and the service industry. Once again, the guide has included the best spas in the most recent edition, along with hotels and restaurants, all of which form part of a select list where only the most luxurious properties in the world are included.

"We are pleased to know that our NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres obtained four stars in the Forbes ranking. At ATELIER de Hoteles, we know that our guests are eager to pamper themselves in an environment that includes personal and intimate aspects of service, a keen sense of Eco-Social Awareness®, as well as a focus on true "wellness.” This innovative wellness center has an extraordinary menu of services, as well as first-class facilities and state-of-the-art equipment. Recognitions such as this make us a point of reference for health balance, the harmonization of the senses, and the ultimate in bodily relaxation, showing once again the true value of excellence in service,” said Mascia Nadin, Director of Operations of ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles.

The evaluation criteria for said ranking are obtained using professional inspectors who travel around the world, to evaluate hotels, restaurants, and spas. They are annually based on 900 objective standards that determine the highly sought rankings with awarded stars from Forbes Travel Guide.

The NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres has a Wellness Center of 38,750 square feet (3,600 m²), divided into three levels, where each visitor can enjoy the following services:

• 18 individual and couples massage cabins

• Hydrotherapy circuit with sensation shower, steam bath, and recreational pool

• Beauty and styling room

• Relaxation zone

• Gym

• Dressing rooms

• Tea and infusion station

• Balance stretching area

• Outdoor relaxation pool

• Cabins in the beach zone

• Bridal Dress-up Lounge

As far as massage cabins are concerned, NUUP Spa® Playa Mujeres is the first wellness center in Latin America with Oakworks Spa MAIA® treatment stretchers, with an ABC® system that allows for massages that are 100% ergonomic.

Upon arrival to NUUP Spa Playa Mujeres, the sophisticated atmosphere induces the connection between body, mind, and soul. The senses are captivated by elegance as an authentic experience of relaxation commences.

Additionally, the following services are highlighted:

• The hydrotherapy circuit is an exclusive journey of "Healing by Water," in which the senses and the body connect to participate in a purification ritual with vital liquid

• Massages and treatments are the ultimate relaxation experience for toning and detoxifying the body

• The Bridal Dress-up Lounge® is an exclusive and private salon that provides all the comforts for the bride and her bridesmaids.

It is worth mentioning that ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres is a luxurious 5+ star all-inclusive resort, offering a unique sophisticated culinary proposal that is second only to the incredible natural beauty of the Caribbean Sea.

ATELIER de Hoteles seeks to seduce its guests with a disruptive hotel concept, in which contemporary Mexican art and barefoot luxury come together to provide an innovative experience through its pillars of Handcrafted Hospitality® and Surrounding Technology®, in each of its brands.

About:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun´s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.

