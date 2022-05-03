Marking 100 years since some Island women won the right to vote

CANADA, May 3 - May 3, 2022, marks the centennial of some women winning the right to vote in Prince Edward Island.

After years of lobbying and advocating by Island suffragists, on May 3, 1922, many Island women were granted the right to vote in Prince Edward Island provincial elections. It is important to acknowledge that the right to vote was not extended to all women on that date. First Nations women could not vote in provincial elections until the 1960’s.

“I want to acknowledge all of those who paved the way for women in Prince Edward Island. Because of them our vote matters on election day, our names can be on the ballot, and we can be leaders and changemakers for our province." - Natalie Jameson, Minister responsible for the Status of Women.

To date, 32 women have been elected to the Legislative Assembly of Prince Edward Island since its establishment in 1893. The Coalition for Women in Government outlines many of the significant dates in the History of Women and Politics in PEI.

“Over the past 100 years we have made progress, but there is still so much to be done. Prince Edward Island women are smart, capable, and qualified to be elected officials. In order for PEI to achieve meaningful change - women must be present at our decision-making tables,” added Minister Jameson. “I hope that 100 years from now, Islanders will look back and see this as a time of greater equity for all women, working towards closing the gender gap and expanding opportunities.”

Beginning this summer and for the remainder of the year, the PEI Museum & Heritage Foundation will host a travelling exhibition in honour of this important 100th anniversary. It will detail the women and events that led to most Island women winning the vote in 1922, as well as stories of women who have changed our politics and our province in the hundred years since then.

Exhibition details are being finalized and will be available through PEI Museum & Heritage . The exhibit is partially funded through the Interministerial Women’s Secretariat.

