Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,997 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and San Jose Mayor Norman Mineta:   “California and the nation lost an inspiring trailblazer and champion with the passing of Norman Mineta. A first-generation Japanese American, Secretary Mineta not only made our country safer following the 9/11 attacks, he brought us closer together through his vital work strengthening transit and highways.

“A native of San Jose, he overcame internment of his family during World War II to eventually become Mayor of his hometown and become the preeminent expert on a wide array of transportation issues. In 2006, Secretary Mineta was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Secretary Mineta truly embodied the California spirit. Jennifer and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.