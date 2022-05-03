Governor Newsom Statement on Passing of Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta

Published: May 03, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and San Jose Mayor Norman Mineta: “California and the nation lost an inspiring trailblazer and champion with the passing of Norman Mineta. A first-generation Japanese American, Secretary Mineta not only made our country safer following the 9/11 attacks, he brought us closer together through his vital work strengthening transit and highways.

“A native of San Jose, he overcame internment of his family during World War II to eventually become Mayor of his hometown and become the preeminent expert on a wide array of transportation issues. In 2006, Secretary Mineta was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Secretary Mineta truly embodied the California spirit. Jennifer and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family.”

###