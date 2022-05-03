Career Group Companies Named On Forbes 2022 List Of America's Best Recruiting Firms

Nationwide recruiting firm ranked on the 2022 Forbes List of America’s Best Recruiting Firms for the fifth time, recognized in all three major categories

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career Group Companies, an industry-leading, high-end recruiting and advisory firm, has been recognized by the Forbes 2022 List of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms, America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms, and America’s Best Temp Staffing Firms, as a result of an annual independent survey.

“I could not be more proud of our dedicated, wonderful team that has paved the way to be honored by Forbes once again!” states Susan Levine, CEO and Founder of Career Group Companies. “We have worked so hard to be recognized as committed recruitment partners to both our clients and candidates. It feels extremely rewarding to achieve this milestone and to be included alongside such successful firms.”



Forbes partnered with analytics firm Statista to survey over 31,000 external recruiters and 6,900 job candidates who have worked with recruitment agencies over the last three years. Respondents were asked to name up to ten firms they know and had experience with for each category - professional staffing, executive search, and temporary staffing. Firms could not nominate themselves and peer recommendations given for an individual’s own firm were excluded. Approximately 22,400 nominations were considered in the final analysis.



About Career Group Companies

Career Group Companies is a high-end, Woman-Owned recruiting firm with nationwide reach and offices in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, Miami, and Greenwich, Connecticut. Career Group Companies is home to five unique divisions - each with its own core focus and expertise. They are Career Group, Syndicatebleu, Fourth Floor, Event Team, and Career Group Search, specializing in both temporary and full-time placements within corporate services, creative and marketing, fashion and beauty, event staffing, and VP to C-Level placements, respectively. As a family of brands, Career Group Companies work cross-functionally to better serve their clients and candidates. They use their expertise to impact the lives of job seekers and to improve their clients’ company culture, one exceptional match at a time.

