GreenTown Consulting Launches to Help Municipalities and Homeowners Associations Create Pollinator-Friendly Policies
Municipalities and HOAs receive everything their attorneys and grounds crew need to move forward with their native plant landscaping goals.
It costs 5 times as much to maintain a conventional grass lawn as it does a native plant landscape, according to the EPA.”SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Municipalities and homeowners associations who want to support pollinators now have someone to guide them. GreenTown Consulting, LLC just launched with the goal of helping municipalities and HOAs support native plants and pollinators with their policies, landscaping, and grounds maintenance.
— Jennifer Michelle, founder of GreenTown Consulting
“It costs 5 times as much to maintain a conventional grass lawn as it does a native plant landscape,” says Jennifer Michelle, founder of GreenTown Consulting. “Native plants also require less water, improve stormwater drainage, and reduce pollution. Yet towns and HOAs are often completely unaware of these benefits, let alone how to take advantage of them.”
To help educate community leaders, Michelle presents 9 Ways Towns Benefit From Native Plants. This live Zoom presentation is available at no cost to town councils and HOAs across the country, and can be adapted to fit any time requirement or time zone.
Michelle has developed a simple process to help towns and HOAs determine their long-term goals and establish their immediate priorities. She works with clients to review existing policy and conduct needs assessments. Clients then receive everything they need to move forward on their goals, including model language for their attorneys, lists of plants native to their region, community education tools, and information on maintaining native plants.
“Much is being done to encourage individuals to plant pollinator gardens but no one is helping towns and HOAs,” says Michelle. “They need someone to help them navigate the details of their ordinances but also think big picture. For instance, towns can require solar and wind farms to plant native species instead of installing gravel or grass.”
As Michelle points out, it takes more thought to create a pollinator-friendly community than it does to plant some milkweed in your own yard. GreenTown’s process makes it easy.
About GreenTown Consulting
GreenTown Consulting helps municipalities and homeowners associations support native plants and pollinators with their policies and landscaping. Founder Jennifer Michelle has a background in public health and healthcare marketing. Her expertise in managing projects and facilitating communications, as well as her past experience as an HOA president, have led her to create a simple process to help towns and HOAs support pollinators. To arrange a presentation of 9 Ways Towns Benefit From Native Plants for your town or HOA, please contact jennifer@greentownconsulting.com.
