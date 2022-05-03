Hoyer Statement on Congressman Antonio Delgado's Appointment as Lieutenant Governor of New York

“In his two terms in the House, Congressman Antonio Delgado has set a high bar for service to community and constituents. Embodying the ethos of ‘leading with love’ every day, Congressman Delgado prioritized listening to his neighbors in upstate New York and seeking common ground while working to address their needs. I know Antonio will bring his work ethic to the position of New York Lieutenant Governor, supporting my good friend Governor Kathy Hochul, and connecting with New Yorkers across the state. “Congressman Delgado felt enormous pride first and foremost in being able to deliver results for New York’s large and diverse Nineteenth District, and deliver he did. From the Family Farmer Relief Act to the Direct Support for Communities Act, Antonio worked to listen to the needs of his community and respond with bipartisan solutions that reflected his dedication to delivering for working families across his district. His commitment and work ethic can be seen in every facet of his work as a Member of Congress, from holding more than sixty-five town halls across his 8,000 square mile district, to ensuring eighteen of his bills were signed into law. He worked to improve care for veterans, address PFAS contamination, and secure reliable, affordable broadband internet for all. Just last week, the House passed his One Stop Shop for Small Business Compliance Act, a bipartisan bill that would create an online resource to help small businesses navigate federal regulations. “Congressman Delgado’s steady presence will be greatly missed in our Caucus, along with his talented and successful wife Lacey and the twin boys of whom he is immensely proud: Maxwell and Coltrane. New York will be well served by Antonio Delgado’s commitment to showing up and being there for every community, regardless of size. I thank him for his service to our Caucus and to our nation, and I look forward to cheering on his work as Lieutenant Governor.”