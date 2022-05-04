Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,149 in the last 365 days.

Mike Erickson Will Fight for Secure Borders: Lifting Title 42 Risks Health and Safety of Americans

Mike Erickson

Mike Erickson for Congress logo

Mike Erickson

Mike Erickson, candidate for Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District, spoke out today about the crisis at the border and the Biden administration policies.

While citizens are struggling with the effects of inflation and recovery from the pandemic, it is absolutely wrong to lift Title 42 at this time.”
— Mike Erickson, Republican candidate for Oregon's 6th Congressional District
SALEM, OR, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Erickson, candidate for Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District, spoke out today about the crisis at the border and the Biden administration policies. This week, the issue topped the news when hundreds gathered to honor the Texas National Guard Specialist, Bishop Evans. Evans died trying to save two migrants crossing the Rio Grande.

“I’m heartsick for the family of Bishop Evans. This just underscores the crisis we have allowed to continue on the border. Our policies are failing; we’re putting our citizens and those crossing at risk. We are overwhelming our agents and our border states.”

The Texas Military Department reported the two migrants he tried to save were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking.

Erickson is critical of the Biden administration and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ decision to lift Title 42 restrictions on immigration due to health concerns. These restrictions were put in place to limit entrance across the US-Mexico border during the pandemic.

Title 42 was created by the Trump Administration in March 2020. It gave the Director of the Center for Disease Control the ability to limit border access when there was a significant health risk. With the effects of the pandemic still among us, our nation is still trying to get up on its feet.

The candidate said, “While citizens are struggling with the effects of inflation and recovery from the pandemic, it is absolutely wrong to lift Title 42 at this time.”

Since President Biden was elected, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that 1.3 million illegal immigrants have come over the border. It is estimated that Title 42 has prevented 1.7 million attempts to cross the border. If Title 42 is lifted, some agencies estimate border apprehensions will increase to 18,000 per day.

Erickson added that he has no confidence in Secretary Mayorkas and will be an ardent supporter of border security and common-sense immigration policies. “When I am elected to Congress, I will advocate replacing Mayorkas. I will also work with our border states and their governors to secure and finish the wall.”

About Mike Erickson: Mike Erickson is President of AFMS, a supply chain and logistics consulting firm. He resides in Clackamas County with his wife and two children. He filed as a Republican in Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District. www.MikeEricksonforCongress.org

Media Relations
Mike Erickson for Congress
press@mikeericksonforcongress.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Mike Erickson for Congress - Restore America

You just read:

Mike Erickson Will Fight for Secure Borders: Lifting Title 42 Risks Health and Safety of Americans

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.