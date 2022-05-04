Mike Erickson Will Fight for Secure Borders: Lifting Title 42 Risks Health and Safety of Americans
Mike Erickson, candidate for Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District, spoke out today about the crisis at the border and the Biden administration policies.
While citizens are struggling with the effects of inflation and recovery from the pandemic, it is absolutely wrong to lift Title 42 at this time.”SALEM, OR, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Erickson, candidate for Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District, spoke out today about the crisis at the border and the Biden administration policies. This week, the issue topped the news when hundreds gathered to honor the Texas National Guard Specialist, Bishop Evans. Evans died trying to save two migrants crossing the Rio Grande.
— Mike Erickson, Republican candidate for Oregon's 6th Congressional District
“I’m heartsick for the family of Bishop Evans. This just underscores the crisis we have allowed to continue on the border. Our policies are failing; we’re putting our citizens and those crossing at risk. We are overwhelming our agents and our border states.”
The Texas Military Department reported the two migrants he tried to save were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking.
Erickson is critical of the Biden administration and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ decision to lift Title 42 restrictions on immigration due to health concerns. These restrictions were put in place to limit entrance across the US-Mexico border during the pandemic.
Title 42 was created by the Trump Administration in March 2020. It gave the Director of the Center for Disease Control the ability to limit border access when there was a significant health risk. With the effects of the pandemic still among us, our nation is still trying to get up on its feet.
The candidate said, “While citizens are struggling with the effects of inflation and recovery from the pandemic, it is absolutely wrong to lift Title 42 at this time.”
Since President Biden was elected, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that 1.3 million illegal immigrants have come over the border. It is estimated that Title 42 has prevented 1.7 million attempts to cross the border. If Title 42 is lifted, some agencies estimate border apprehensions will increase to 18,000 per day.
Erickson added that he has no confidence in Secretary Mayorkas and will be an ardent supporter of border security and common-sense immigration policies. “When I am elected to Congress, I will advocate replacing Mayorkas. I will also work with our border states and their governors to secure and finish the wall.”
About Mike Erickson: Mike Erickson is President of AFMS, a supply chain and logistics consulting firm. He resides in Clackamas County with his wife and two children. He filed as a Republican in Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District. www.MikeEricksonforCongress.org
