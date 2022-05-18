Leaf Burrito® Announces Case Study on Cost Savings, Reduced Waste in Yard Waste Collection in Charlotte, North Carolina
Leaf Burrito puts their sustainable, reusable lawn waste collection bags to the test in Charlotte, NC.CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaf Burrito®, a patented solution for sustainable yard waste collection, collaborated with the City of Charlotte and the larger Mecklenburg County region to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Leaf Burrito zippered lawn bags in a recent case study published by Waste Advantage Magazine. When the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County switched to using Leaf Burritos for yard waste collection, it helped reduce plastics contamination in Charlotte’s compost products (Queen City Compost) and efficiently manage yard debris collection – as well as eliminate the need for paper bags and achieve city-wide sustainability goals.
Leaf Burrito sought to demonstrate that their product reduces contamination of compostable materials by eliminating plastic bags in the waste stream, assists municipalities with their sustainability goals, protects workers from harm during the collection and sorting process, and provides an environmentally-friendly alternative to kraft paper bags for cities that enact plastic bag bans. The case study, published in the February 2022 edition of Waste Advantage Magazine, can also be read in its entirety at this link.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in the market over these past 30 years,” said Jeff Smithberger, Director of Solid Waste for Mecklenburg County. “You pay for the Leaf Burrito once and you’re done.” It has allowed the community to avoid sending waste to the landfill, reduce the demand for paper bags, improve safety conditions for their workers and made strides towards achieving their sustainability goals.
The compost is cleaner, the backlog of bags of compost to empty is smaller, and haulers face reduced risk of on-the-job injuries as more homeowners and communities opt to implement Leaf Burrito zippered bags for their lawn waste.
The durable, five-foot Leaf Burrito is built to last for an estimated 10-plus years of use with its UV-protected zippers, mesh, handles and strong polyester thread. When it is not needed during the week, the Burrito can be easily and compactly stored. Conveniently, the mesh design allows organic material to breathe versus prematurely decomposing and rotting in plastic or paper bags. Burritos fully contain the materials, keeping them from blowing in neighborhoods during windy days. Households using Leaf Burritos discovered that these reusable lawn bags:
• Eliminated the need for single-use plastic and paper bags.
• Avoided the rising costs of paper bags (for both individuals and County pickup sites that provided a limited supply of paper bags to residents free of charge).
• Protected storm water drains from spilled yard debris and bags floating or corking drains.
• Prevented concealed contaminants from entering the composting stream.
• Eliminated soggy paper bag failures, which slows down the collection process.
• Resolved the issues of heavy rain that would degrade the paper.
• Increased curb appeal with a tidy, uniform appearance throughout the neighborhood.
• Reduced standing water via stored trash cans and other types of containers, which prevented mosquitoes and the health threats they bring to communities.
Leaf Burrito's goals are to reduce single-use plastics, make the arduous task of bagging leaves, weeds, grass, hedge and garden clippings a simple and eco-friendly experience, and to assist communities in achieving their sustainability goals.
Marc Mataya
Burrito Brands Incorporated
+1 704-491-1213
press@leafburrito.com