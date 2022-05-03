Governor Parson, Lt. Governor Kehoe join DED during National Small Business Week to highlight importance of small businesses

The Department of Economic Development (DED) joins Governor Mike Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe this week to recognize National Small Business Week, May 2 through May 5, 2022, by highlighting the importance of Missouri’s small businesses. This year’s theme is “Building a Better America through Entrepreneurship.”

“The vast majority of Missouri’s businesses are small businesses, and their continued success is vital to the long-term health of our state’s well-being,” said Governor Mike Parson. “During National Small Business Week, I’d like to take a moment to again recognize and celebrate the efforts of the Show Me Strong Recovery Task Force members and to wholeheartedly thank all small businesses throughout Missouri. You are the heartbeat of our economy.”

In 2020, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 21-06 to establish the Show-Me Strong Recovery Task Force. The Task Force was comprised by DED’s Director and a diverse range of public servants and business owners. Its purpose was to learn more about challenges Missouri small businesses face through meeting with business owners and then providing recommended solutions to Governor Parson. The Task Force released its final report of recommendations in December 2021, which is now publicly available.

“National Small Business Week is a week to celebrate the resiliency and tenacity of America’s entrepreneurs who are doing their part to power our nation’s economy,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe. “For the past two years and counting, Missouri’s small businesses have helped influence our economic growth, strengthen our supply chains, and deliver the products and services Missourians depend on every day. As a small businessman myself, I know full well the highs and lows of running a business.”

Buy Missouri, a priority of the Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s office, is an initiative that showcases products grown, manufactured, or processed in Missouri. The program promotes tourism, increased business activity, and economic development statewide through making Missouri products more accessible, in addition to maintaining an online business directory. Approved products and businesses are listed in the directory, which features retail locations across the state that sell local products made in Missouri. More information about Buy Missouri is available at buymissouri.net.

“Ninety-four percent of Missouri businesses are small businesses, and they play an incredibly important role in our state’s economy,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Small business owners across our state work hard to create jobs and opportunities for their fellow Missourians, and we look forward to assisting these establishments through new and renewed programming in the year to come.”

About National Small Business Week

For more than 50 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. National Small Business Week 2022 celebrates the resiliency and tenacity of America’s entrepreneurs who are doing their part to power our nation’s historic economic comeback.

Learn more about National Small Business Week at sba.gov/national-small-business-week.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs, visit DED’s website.