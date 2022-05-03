Arlee Home Fashions expands in West Plains, opening second manufacturing facility and adding up to 80 new jobs

Arlee Home Fashions, a manufacturer of decorative home fashion and pet products, announced today that it will expand in West Plains, investing up to $300,000 and creating up to 80 new jobs. For 30 years, Arlee has maintained a presence in West Plains and is now expanding locally to further its manufacturing capabilities and meet growing needs of the home and pet markets.

“We’re excited to see Arlee Home Fashions growing and creating jobs in West Plains, which will benefit the local community for years to come,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Arlee’s commitment to a local workforce means more Missourians will help manufacture quality products found in stores across the country. We congratulate the community of West Plains on this great news and look forward to the company’s continued success.”

Arlee Home Fashions is a top producer for large retailers nationwide and manufactures decorative home fashion items in addition to pet products. For its expansion, the company collaborated with Favorite Fishing, a southern Missouri company famous for quality fishing rods, reels, and apparel. Arlee and Favorite Fishing worked together to plan a retrofit of a local facility for production and distribution of Arlee’s products. As a result of this cooperation, Arlee was provided the space it needed to continue to grow in the West Plains area.

“This project was made possible by owners who continue to trust our local partners, who take part in the design, development, production, and shipping right here in West Plains,” said Gary Mann, Vice President of Operations for Arlee Home Fashions. “This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the area, but it also allows us to broaden our capabilities and meet the growing demand for our products. We look forward to another 30 years in the welcoming community of West Plains, which has always provided the support Arlee needs to grow and succeed.”

“We’re grateful for all who collaborated on Arlee’s expansion, which is creating jobs for Missouri workers and families,” said Department of Economic Development Acting Director Maggie Kost. “This project is an excellent example of partners working together to benefit their community, and we’re pleased DED was able to assist. We congratulate Arlee on this expansion, and look forward to its continued growth in West Plains.”

For this expansion, Arlee used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Arlee Home Fashions, Inc.

New York-based Arlee Home Fashions, Inc. was founded in 1976. Arlee's line of products includes home fashion items such as decorative pillows, backrests, chair pads, throws, table linens, crate pads, and pet beds. For its quality pet products, Arlee applies more than four decades of home fashions industry experience to create attractive and functional designs for pet owners. Over the years, Arlee has evolved as times, customers, products, industry, and economies have challenged it to keep improving. For three decades, Arlee’s true constant has been the dedication of its hard-working employees, who take pride in making products seen in stores nationwide. Arlee is blessed to have a generational workforce who strive to “make it happen here.”

To learn more about Arlee, visit arleepet.com.