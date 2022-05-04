HAMILT0N CONSULTING LAUNCH; FORMER DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS ELLIOTT CHARLES APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT
Social Media Influencer Teams Up With Athletics Executive To Help Aspiring Influencers and BrandsLOS ANGELES , CA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Hamilton, Jr and Elliott Charles formally announce the launch of Hamilton Consulting and www.hamilt0njr.com. Hamilt0n Consulting, founded by athlete and social media influencer Anthony Hamilton, Jr, provides educational services related to social media marketing, brand engagement, and content creation for individual clients and organizations. Hamilton, Jr. will serve as CEO and Charles will serve as President of Hamilton Consulting.
Hamilton, Jr’s prolific rise to social media stardom and brand ambassador has been featured in Forbes. His notable collaborations and early success in advertisement campaigns have proven concept on the availability of endorsement opportunities in the social media space. In the coming months, Hamilton Consulting will be working on strategic partnerships to serve the general public and high-profile personalities in the development of brand management, content creation, and marketing.
“There are many things in life that I’m excited for, but this journey with Elliott Charles is one with top priority. With all of the brand partnership, network, and knowledge in this industry, we will be able to reach millions of people with the assistance that they need.”
- Anthony Hamilton Jr. , Hamilt0n Consulting
“I couldn’t imagine having the incredible opportunity to serve with such a talented and dedicated business partner as AHJ. His attitude and positivity are infectious. The best part about building this business with AHJ is that he knows how to enjoy each moment in the process and he is wise beyond his years.” -Elliott Charles, HamiltOn Consulting
“In my experience representing athletes, I've yet to meet anyone with a more entrepreneurial mindset than Anthony. Even with all his accolades and success to date, he is truly just scratching the surface. With the new launch of Hamilt0n Consulting, I'm super excited to see him mold the new era of content-creators with his unique and innovative perspective in an ever-changing digital space. Sky is the limit!”
-Mike Lecce, Viral Nation
Upcoming appearances and other events will be announced via www.hamilt0njr.com. For booking information related to Anthony Hamilton, Jr or Hamilton Consulting, please use the “Contact Us” feature on www.hamilt0njr.com. Follow @hamilt0njr and @hamilt0njrbranding.co on Instagram to learn more. For exclusive content or updates join our members at https://www.hamilt0njr.com/members
