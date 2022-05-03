Warner reminds voters that May 4th is the deadline to request an Absentee Ballot for the Primary Election

Charleston, W.Va. – The deadline for a registered voter to request an absentee ballot is Wednesday, May 4th, by the close of business of the county clerk’s office. Office hours vary by county so contact your county clerk for more information.

According to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner, an Absentee Ballot Application must be in the office of the county clerk by the close of business on Wednesday. Applications can be hand-delivered, emailed, faxed, or sent by U.S. Mail to the voter's county clerk. Importantly, applications must be received by the county clerk by the deadline; applications sent by mail but not received by the county clerk by the close of business on Wednesday will not be processed according to law.

Qualified voters are eligible to vote absentee if they meet one of the reasons listed in the WV Code. A complete list of eligibility requirements can be found here.

Warner said that WV Code allows for emergency absentee voting under very limited circumstances involving unanticipated medical emergencies. To learn more about emergency absentee voting, visit GoVoteWV.com.

"There is no reason in law that should result in any registered voter to miss the opportunity to cast a ballot in the upcoming May 10th Primary Election," said Secretary Warner. "West Virginia offers voters more ways to cast a ballot than any other state in the nation."

Voting early in person is currently taking place in every county. Early voting is available for registered voters until this coming Saturday.

Voters registered with a recognized party in the state are only permitted to vote their party’s ballot in the primary election. Non-affiliated voters have the option to request a nonpartisan ballot, or a partisan ballot of their choice at the polls. Voters can review their party affiliation by checking their voter registration record at GoVoteWV.com.

Warner is reminding voters to bring one of the many forms of identification to the polls when they go to vote. The identification does not have to include a photo. For more information or to see the list of acceptable forms of identification, visit GoVoteWV.com, contact your county clerk, or call the WV Secretary of State's Office.