25+ Acre Ranch Near Lake Tahoe, Nevada to Auction via Concierge Auctions without Reserve

In cooperation with Jean Merkelbach of Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe, Steen Ranch will sell at auction in June.

Steen Ranch is an incredible generational estate and would be hard to duplicate in today’s market. Naming your price for a property like this is something you may never see in this area again” — Jeff Rhoades, Business Developer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This 25+ acre ranch with equestrian facilities, 4045 Old US Highway 395, will sell at auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jean Merkelbach of Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe. Currently listed for $16 million, the property will sell without reserve. Bidding is scheduled to be held on June 9 –14th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world in a live and transparent bidding process.

The ultimate private ranch awaits in Washoe Valley, between the Sierra Nevada Mountains and Lake Tahoe. Encompassing over 25 acres, the estate’s landscape features creeks, ponds, lawns, and native flora in all corners except the putting green. Marvel at the architectural masterpiece of the main house, where a pointed copper roof perches atop wood and river-rock. Inside, craftsmen from around the world have created a minimalist atmosphere with uniquely modern features. Floor-to-ceiling windows and vast sliding glass doors throughout the property frame the panoramic vistas of the estate. The formal dining room seems to float, with an oval island of travertine marble suspended over water and anchored on one side to the main living room floor. Soak the day away in the oversized indoor pool beneath a soaring cathedral ceiling. Guests will relish the 1,200 square feet guest house and 3,500 square feet cottage, featuring hand-hewn wood. The estate boasts a five-bay garage, equestrian facilities, greenhouse, and a large central atrium with a fully retractable roof that opens to the sky.

The eight-bedroom 11-bathroom main house was designed by Clarence Mayhew, a prominent San Francisco Architect. This architectural showpiece displays a simple, yet elegant exterior designed to mirror the natural surroundings with pointed copper roofs atop buildings of wood and river rock. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors are perfectly positioned to enjoy panoramic views of the outdoor landscape and Washoe Lake. The interior showcases minimalist style with uniquely modern features. The dining room appears to float thanks to an oval island of travertine marble suspended over water and anchored on one side to the main living room floor. An oversized indoor pool sits beneath a soaring cathedral ceiling. The state-of-the-art kitchen and primary suite with views of cascading waterfalls. Outside you will find landscaped grounds, boulders, and a putting green. Steen Ranch boasts a 4,800 square foot circular barn with thirteen double stalls, a 4,800 square foot horse arena, and multiple pastures. The barn also offers a private two-bedroom apartment. Separate from the main house are a 1,200 square foot guest house and a neighboring 3,500 square foot historic cottage. The property also includes a 6,000 square foot five-bay garage, a greenhouse, yurt, and 3,800 square foot atrium with a glass roof that opens to the sky. Making the property extremely efficient for today's buyer, 4045 Old US Highway 395 has an abundance of water rights that supply all of the property's water including three spring-fed ponds, three pumphouses, three cold-water wells, and a geothermal well that creates natural hot springs cascading around the property in addition to generating most of the electricity for the home. Business Developer, Jeff Rhoades states, “Steen Ranch is an incredible generational estate and would be hard to duplicate in today’s market. Naming your price for a property like this is something you may never see in this area again”.

At the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Steen Ranch boasts every benefit of serene rural living despite convenient proximity to both Reno and Lake Tahoe. The emerald-green forests and the sound of creeks is juxtaposed by the amenities, nightlife, and international airport of Reno, offering urban comfort only a half hour drive away. A forest stretches from Steen Ranch’s western border straight to the northeastern edge of Lake Tahoe itself. Let the world-renowned ski resorts and pristine Lake become an extension of your own backyard.

Steen Ranch is available for showings Friday-Sunday 1-4PM and by appointment as well as for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

