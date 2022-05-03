‘YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY’ CELEBRATES SUCCESS IN FIRST QUARTER 2022 WITH REAL ESTATE AWARDS BANQUET
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) today announced the successful hosting of its 2022 First Quarter Awards Ceremony and Banquet (Q1ACB). The 2022 Q1ACB provided all YHSGR agents and associates with the opportunity to have accomplishments honored and a time to recognize the charitable contributions made by the brokerage. Co-hosted by Doorsey, the Q1 2022 brought together over 170 of award-winning real estate professionals who focus on enriching their communities on a daily basis. YHSGR CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, also placed an emphasis on celebrating our team donations of over $100,000 to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles; in addition, our team also has contributed over $109,000 to WorldHarvest, an international non-profit organization dedicated to leading a moment for transforming communities.
“It’s vitally important to celebrate and recognize the success of our team and who we are able to help through our hard work,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “The agents partners and staff at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty are top notch professionals in the workplace and the community. Their commitments to excellence do not go unnoticed and their donations are helping people in the local communities as well as around the world.”
YHSGR recognized agents who excelled in the following categories during the first quarter of 2022:
• Most Homes Showed Q1 2022
• Most Offers Submitted Q1 2022
• Most VIP Clients Signed Q1 2022
• Most Listings Signed Q1 2022
• Most Closings Q1 2022
• Highest Price Point Sold Q1 2022
• Top Advocate Award Q1 2022
• Top 5 Star Reviews Q1 2022
At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, the brokerage holds a deep belief that when a harmonious group of two or more people come together for a specific purpose, or around a specific topic, they bring forth the power of creativity and support that one can’t find when going it alone. This belief is what inspires Kusuma to hold the quarterly awards ceremony banquets with the YHSGR team. As the team continues to grow, the firm’s leadership wants each team member to feel connected to one another. We are ONE TEAM, ONE SYSTEM, ONE VISION.
The Q1 2022 also featured recognition for those who fell into the following categories:
• Impact Award
• Rising Star Award
• Top Recruiter Q1 2022
• The Core Value Award
• Best Dressed
• Office Funny Guy
• Longest Conversation
• Agents Choice Award
• Legacy Awards
Multiple agents and staff members were honored at the event including Brandon Benson, Mary Kaing, Vitria Karyoatmodjo, Hugo Chinchay, Michelle Leonardi, Derek Sun, Alex Chan, Eric Chen, Sunny Wong, Omar Munoz, James Pearce, Karina Del Campo, Kristi Ramirez-Knowles, Freeman Wang, Zdenek Tronicek, Sonja Prole, Devin Riley, John Williams, Darren Peck, Lori Hintz, Susan Chace, Katie Yau, Tina Dai, Jeff Pittman, Ron Bone, Ryan Min, Donna Yu, Caroline Lee, Ron & Esti, Sam Lee, Edward Kosasih, Kevin Chen, Lynne Tran, Jonathan Chen, Wesley Gan, Bei Zhang, Jonathan Lee, Hugo Chinchay, Calvin Nguyen, Robert Medina, Eric Kwan, Sharad Gupta, Tom Liu, Susan Chace, Trisha Cowan, Jessica Chen, Max Lu, Keith Cruse, Kevin Phan, Vy Nguyen, Karen Ko, Christina Truong, Judit Vidak, Sandy Chen, Marlena Chang, Alejandro Martinez, Nick Gao, Leslie Wang, Ron Alaan, Eve Shi, Vivian Fang, Renee Wu, Renee Chen, Chris Pan, Ronnie Chan, Leticia Almaro Nicolini, Calvin Wang, Amber Zhu, Don Carthorn, Edward Kosasih, Linda Widjaja, Freddy Avila, Josie Bruehmann, Tracie Wong, Bob Cowan, Steven Lu, Tom Tseng, Mary Adimari, Sean Noonan, Valerie Fisher, Alex Dong, Kioshi Nandrajog, Vicky Pham, Henry Chiu, and Hugo Chinchay.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is particularly proud of its commitment to investing in the needs of the community through its ‘Go Serve Big!’ mission. YHSGR is a “give back to the community” brokerage that’s proud to say its agents donate a portion of each transaction to a charity of their choice.
We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second!
It Is Our Mission, To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.
For more information on working with YHSGR whether you’re a buyer, seller, or even an aspiring real estate agent, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded with this vision: to be the best place to work, buy, and sell real estate. CEO, Rudy L. Kusuma, is a leader in the real estate industry, standing behind a set of core values that clients have come to appreciate in a realtor. Kusuma and the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team have sold over 5,000 homes totaling more than $1 Billion in real estate transactions. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has was named as an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
Q1 2022 Awards Banquet "ONE TEAM, ONE SYSTEM, ONE VISION"