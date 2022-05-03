Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,010 in the last 365 days.

Fishing regulations to be relaxed at Badger Lake in Webster County

FORT DODGE - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will relax the fishing regulations at Badger Lake beginning May 7 to more freely harvest game fish before the lake is renovated to eliminate an overabundant population of common carp and restore water quality and habitat.  

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Badger Lake by any means except by use of dynamite, poison, electroshocking devices, or any stupefying substances. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

The water level will be lowered mid-summer to prepare for the renovation project. Badger Lake will be treated with rotenone, a botanical pesticide, which is the most effective management way to remove all of the fish from a waterbody. 

The DNR will restock the lake after restoration efforts are completed and the lake has refilled.

You just read:

Fishing regulations to be relaxed at Badger Lake in Webster County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.