Fishing regulations to be relaxed at Badger Lake in Webster County

FORT DODGE - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will relax the fishing regulations at Badger Lake beginning May 7 to more freely harvest game fish before the lake is renovated to eliminate an overabundant population of common carp and restore water quality and habitat.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Badger Lake by any means except by use of dynamite, poison, electroshocking devices, or any stupefying substances. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

The water level will be lowered mid-summer to prepare for the renovation project. Badger Lake will be treated with rotenone, a botanical pesticide, which is the most effective management way to remove all of the fish from a waterbody.

The DNR will restock the lake after restoration efforts are completed and the lake has refilled.