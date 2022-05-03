Basketball Museum of Illinois Announces Partnership with Wintrust Sports Complex
We are excited to partner with the Wintrust Sports Complex and The Village of Bedford Park as we bring our dreams to reality with this opportunity.”BEDFORD PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the IBCA Hall of Fame Banquet on April 30, 2022, The Basketball Museum of Illinois and The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced a partnership with the Wintrust Sports Complex and The Village of Bedford Park, Illinois.
— Bruce Firchau
“We are privileged to enter into a partnership with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association that makes the Wintrust Sports Complex the “Official Home of the Basketball Museum of Illinois” and “Home to the Best Basketball Experience in Illinois,” said David R. Brady, Village of Bedford Park President. We look forward to working with all the basketball coaches throughout the State of Illinois to become the home for youth basketball for many student athletes and their families.”
This partnership is a milestone achievement for the Museum and its Board Members who have been searching for a physical location that encompasses the vision and long-term goals of the organization. We are thrilled to partner with the Wintrust Sports Complex which hosts approximately 5,000 people from across our region during tournament weekends.
First-year initiatives include the installation of memorabilia, coaches and players clinics, development of Leadership Academy events, speaking engagements, and the creation of a Virtual Hall of Fame Experience. Museum Board President, Bruce Firchau stated “We are excited to partner with the Wintrust Sports Complex and The Village of Bedford Park as we bring our dreams to reality with this opportunity.”
About The Basketball Museum of Illinois
The Basketball Museum of Illinois is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization committed to building a positive social impact on our communities, recognizing the efforts of those before us, and building social responsibility throughout Illinois. In coordination with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, our goal is to preserve, honor, educate and entertain. “These stories need to be told as much to preserve the history of Illinois as to preserve the history of basketball.”
For more information contact Bruce Firchau, Museum Board President at 312-501-5174
About The Wintrust Sports Complex at Bedford Park
The Wintrust Sports Complex, located in Bedford Park, Illinois, is the Midwest’s premier destination for sports, events, and recreation. We are a multi-purpose sports tourism and entertainment facility with something for everyone. From the traveling athlete to local families, we are a modern yet inviting venue that embraces everyone. Whether we are hosting a large tournament or trade show or opening our doors to local families for events, your experience is carefully planned with the utmost attention to detail ensuring a positive experience that makes everyone feel at home.
For more information, call 708-295-9500
About The Village of Bedford Park
The Village of Bedford Park is an Illinois Home Rule community located on the southwestern border of Chicago city limits. The Village is near Chicago’s Midway Airport and is minutes from downtown Chicago. As part of a diversified economic development plan, the Village has developed a vibrant and successful retail and hotel district, in addition to its large industrial base. The Village has exceptional infrastructure, transportation, and public services capable of attracting new growth opportunities, and is constantly upgrading its ability to serve its residents and businesses. In the years to come, the Village of Bedford Park intends to continue to maintain and improve its reputation as a solid business leader.
Bruce Firchau
Basketball Museum of Illinois
+1 312-501-5174
info@basketballmuseumofillinois.com