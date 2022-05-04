The Marcellus Shale Water Conference Opens For Registration With Strong Industry Support [July 29, 2022 | Pittsburgh]

Oilfield Water Connection, the premier event platform for shale water executives, launches a new conference for northeast shale produced water management.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2019, Oilfield Water Connection has gathered thousands of senior business people at full-cycle water management conferences in Texas with strong participation from E&P Operators, Water Midstream firms, Service Providers, and Investors.

At these events, Marcellus/Utica attendees often encourage us to provide a similar forum in the northeast to dive into Appalachian-specific water business issues. Until now, we believe the northeastern shale water management business community has been underserved when it comes to a market-focused event series for their end market.

Heeding industry requests, Oilfield Water Connection is responding to the need by gathering water business leaders in Pittsburgh this summer for networking and discussion of the latest trends in commercialization, business risks/opportunities, regulation, and capital allocation.

With strong industry support (this event had multiple sponsor and speaker commitments even before being announced), we are excited to bring our conference platform to Pittsburgh on July 29, 2022. This event would not be possible without the early sponsorship and support of industry leaders such as Gemini Shale Solutions and Energy Water Solutions.

This event will be held on July 29, 2022 from 9am to 6:30pm with a cutting edge agenda and plenty of networking opportunities (including an open-bar reception at the end of the day) at the Pittsburgh Westin Hotel.

Conference goers have the option of joining an industry outing to the Pirates-Phillies baseball game the evening before (7/28/22), where we’ve reserved a block of seats at PNC Park in the first ten rows of the second level (a great view for an exciting in-state rivalry game!). Our baseball passes include drinks and food and attendees will have access to the bars, restaurants, pool tables, couches, and networking spaces on the Club level. Spouses are welcome at the game, and can be added during online registration.

The next day at the main event (7/29/22), attendees will network while hearing from analysts and industry leaders about all the topics important to the business of water management in the Marcellus/Utica shale plays. A topic outline has been posted to the website and speakers will be announced soon, so stay tuned. The conference will provide oilfield water market customers, suppliers, and investors with direct access to market intelligence and decision makers in a way no other event on the calendar can offer.

“We are very excited to export our unique Oilfield Water Markets Conference from the southwest to the northeast for the first time,” said Joseph Triepke and Pete Cook, the conference organizers. “Full-cycle oilfield water management in the Marcellus is a big and fast evolving business, and executives in this space deserve a dedicated forum for knowledge sharing and networking. We look forward to gathering key business leaders and experts from across the Appalachian water value chain (including E&P operators, midstream, technology, service companies, and advisors) for a unique networking and knowledge sharing experience that advances the industry we passionately serve.”

Please plan to join your peers at the convenient and iconic Westin Pittsburgh hotel in the Steel City in July for the Marcellus Shale Water Business Update.

To Inquire About This Event Contact:

Pete Cook (sponsorships / attendance)

(817) 678-8795

pete@oilfieldwater.com

Or

Joseph Triepke (speaking / agenda)

(817) 678-8795

joseph@oilfieldwater.com

About Oilfield Water Connection:

Oilfield Water Connection is the leading event platform devoted entirely to the marketplace, business, and finance aspects of the Lower 48 oilfield water management industry. We deliver a dedicated forum to E&P, water midstream, and oilfield service executives as well as investors. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and opportunities for industry business people and leaders. Our agendas are non-technical – this is not a “white paper” conference – and our speakers focus more on trends, predictive data, and business risks / opportunities than science. For more information, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com.

