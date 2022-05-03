Instrumentalist Trevor Gordon Hall in a Collaboration with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project and Journalist Ian Urbina
This is such an innovative way to approach journalism and a fascinating project that I’m profoundly proud to be part of.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a sincere video, musician Trevor Gordan Hall explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Music Project.
— Trevor Gordon Hall for The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Trevor Gordon Hall is an instrumentalist from Philadelphia, USA, whose style ranges from edgy driving rhythms to delicate melodic themes. Now in his mid-thirties, Trevor has not stopped exploring the guitar’s full creative potential and blending of sounds that weave together textures into grand, yet intimate and lyrical compositions. While leaving no physical aspect of the guitar untouched, Trevor navigates audiences through an igniting experience of music that isn’t just heard, but felt.
In the video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Hall discusses the creative influences behind his EP "The Other World on Our Planet" and reflects positively on Ian Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean, mobilization of the arts community to help to tell these stories instead of the standard newspapers and magazines that sometimes don’t reach all the levels of culture.
“The Outlaw Ocean’s stories are incredibly raw, and I wanted to reflect the essence of that in my songs by venturing from shimmering sounds to intense and uneasy guitar rhythms,” Hall said.
Hall goes on to say that The Outlaw Ocean Music Project is a good way to mobilize some awareness and social change and hopefully some policy around these issues.
“The Other World on Our Planet” by Trevor Gordon Hall is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
