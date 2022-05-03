Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows

Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion showsBalassone, MerrillMon, 05/02/2022 - 18:30
The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO.
