FUNDRAISING EVENT FOR THE URBAN HISTORIC PRESERVATION OF the HONORABLE ELIJAH MUHAMMAD HOUSE

“In God We Trust” is replaced with the phrase, “In the Name of Allah”. The back of the coin includes an etching of the House Museum with the phrase “He Lives” shared Ms. Muhammad.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Historic Preservation is on the rise in Urban Cities throughout America. African Americans around the United States are preserving their history through the development of House Museums. Preservationist, Business and Real Estate Developer, Sajdah Wendy Muhammad, is one of the vanguards of this new movement to use place-based education to tell the stories of the everyday lives of African Americans.
In partnership with Magnolia Crescent Orchard and Non-Alcoholic Winery, there will be a project fundraiser for the Honorable Elijah Muhammad House™ also known as Sajdah House®, now listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The fundraiser will take place at the iconic Silver Room in Hyde Park at 1506 East 53rd Street, Chicago, Illinois, just minutes away from this sacred property.
Atlanta’s own Magnolia Crescent Orchards and Non-Alcoholic Winery will be bringing their curated non-alcoholic imports to The Silver Room as part of a fundraising initiative for the Honorable Elijah Muhammad House™. Guests can select from free samples of their alcohol-free Chardonnay, Sparkling Rose, Red and White wines and Sparkling Teas, just to name a few. All varieties will be available for purchase.
“It is important that we begin to tell our story and highlight our victorious legacy. Too many of our stories are rewritten and redistributed by people who do not look like us. Our culture now serves as the basis for Global Pop Culture and can be seen around the world. I want to share with the world that we come from a legacy of winners who have survived what many would have deemed impossible. And House Museums are a wonderful way to share our culture with the world.”
Ms. Muhammad is the Owner and Developer of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad House, also affectionately known as Sajdah House®. It is the former home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad at 4847 South Woodlawn Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. Built, in 1902, the home is currently being renovated and transformed into a House Museum. You too can become a part of this powerful legacy. This iconic Renovation and Restoration is 80% complete and we are working to raise additional funds to finalize the restoration. By helping, you become a part of this great legacy.“The finish line is in sight. I am so proud of this sacred renovation. I have been blessed with an incredible team who respects and understands the importance of this historic property. Our partnerships with Brother Anthony and Sister Kareema of Magnolia Crescent Orchard and Non-Alcoholic Winery and with my good friend and Brother, Eric Williams, Owner of the Silver Room, are a symbol of unity and cooperative economics. This is one of many partnerships that this endeavor has given birth to.”
This Sacred property is the most important piece of property in modern day African American history. There are more leaders and icons that have visited, dined, and met in the Home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad and Mother Clara Muhammad from 1952 to 1972 than any other piece of property in our modern-day history as African Americans. More influencers from our community have met and dined in this home from 1952 to 1972. From the Rev Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mrs. Coretta Scott King, Mother Tynnetta Muhammad, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Senator Adam Clayton Powell, Comedian and Activist Dick Gregory, Author and Activist James Baldwin, Muhammad Ali, Wilma Rudolph, Malcolm X, Mother Evelyn Muhammad, James Brown, Sam Cook, Kwame Toure, Ralph Abernathy, the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, Che Guevera, Members of the 1968 Democratic Convention, a host of International Representatives, Business Leaders and many other iconic members of our community.
Through place-based education, you will be able to learn firsthand about the Life of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad through never heard before recordings, conversations, and Table Talk™ discussions. Soon, you too can grace the same space as history makers of our community.
