Emily Buck Named TWRA Director of Communications and Outreach

NASHVILLE --- Emily Buck has been named director of Communications and Outreach for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. In her new position, Buck will lead the TWRA’s effort in renewing its focus on development, youth engagement, and media relations

Buck joins the TWRA after serving as Washington News Bureau chief for RFD-TV, a national media outlet dedicated to agricultural and rural communities. In her role at RFDTV, she was also an anchor for Rural Town Hall episodes. She was also a producer for Market Day Report, Rural Evening News, and FFA Today.

A Tennessee native, she is a graduate of Wilson Central High School and the University of Tennessee. She was an active participant in 4-H and FFA youth organizations and remains a committed advocate for youth in agricultural and wildlife activities.

Her duties began May 2 at the TWRA’s Nashville headquarters. She can be reached at Emily.a.buck@tn.gov or (615) 981-0893.

