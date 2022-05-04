Submit Release
Author Lloyd Segal Selected as a Featured Speaker at International REI Conference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lloyd Segal Selected as a Featured Speaker at International REI Conference

Author Lloyd Segal has been selected as one of the featured speakers at the International REI conference, scheduled for October 6-8, 2022, at the Texas Convention Center, Corpus Christi, Texas. Lloyd Segal is a national speaker on real estate, investor, attorney, and author of four books on real estate including “Flipping Houses” and “Foreclosure Investing.” Lloyd Segal is also President of the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association.

Lloyd is an informative public speaker with over 25 years of professional real estate experience as a mortgage banker and real estate attorney. He has been interviewed and/or quoted on National Public Radio, Wall Street Journal, CNN, Los Angeles Times, Parade Magazine, Smart Money, Publisher’s Weekly, and numerous other radio, TV, and newspapers around the country.

He is also a frequent guest speaker at various universities, boards of realtors, Coldwell Banker national conventions, and numerous other real estate and service organizations throughout the United States.

The title of Segal’s presentation will be “How to Find, Finance, Fix, and Flip Houses.” In addition to Lloyd Segal, the national speakers will include Robert Kiyosaki, Dr. Ben Carson, Robert Allen and Mark Victor Hanson.

There will also a vendors hall with over 70 real estate vendors. Tickets are $1,000.00 for the three days and a virtual ticket costs $400. More info at www.IREIProductions.com.

