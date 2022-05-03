Statement: CSDE Provides One Week Extension for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant Statement: CSDE Provides One Week Extension for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant 4/21/2022 CSDE: Connecticut Recognizes Northeastern Reciprocity Initiative for Educator…

Press Releases

05/03/2022

Statement: CSDE Provides One Week Extension for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant

Eligible Applicants Can Submit Application Up Until May 17, 2022

(Hartford, CT) - The Connecticut State Department of Education is pleased to announce a one week extension of the application deadline for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant program to Tuesday, May 17th at 5:00PM EST. All eligible applicants are welcome to submit an application prior to this deadline. Additional program guidance can be found on our webpage under “Frequently Asked Questions”.

On April 19, 2022, Governor Ned Lamont and the State Department of Education launched a competitive grant application to award enrichment grants to eligible organizations to provide students and families with engaging summer enrichment and learning experiences. Applicants can apply for either one expansion grant (up to $75,000) or one innovation grant (between $75,000 and $250,000) per program site. Camps can use the funds to expand the number of students served, add additional services and activities, and subsidize enrollment costs by providing scholarships to families from low-income backgrounds. We anticipate award decisions to be shared with applicants in early June.

