Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,017 in the last 365 days.

Statement: CSDE Provides One Week Extension for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant Statement: CSDE Provides One Week Extension for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant 4/21/2022 CSDE: Connecticut Recognizes Northeastern Reciprocity Initiative for Educator…

Press Releases

05/03/2022

Statement: CSDE Provides One Week Extension for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant

Eligible Applicants Can Submit Application Up Until May 17, 2022

(Hartford, CT) -  The Connecticut State Department of Education is pleased to announce a one week extension of the application deadline for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant program to Tuesday, May 17th at 5:00PM EST. All eligible applicants are welcome to submit an application prior to this deadline. Additional program guidance can be found on our webpage under “Frequently Asked Questions”.

On April 19, 2022, Governor Ned Lamont and the State Department of Education launched a competitive grant application to award enrichment grants to eligible organizations to provide students and families with engaging summer enrichment and learning experiences. Applicants can apply for either one expansion grant (up to $75,000) or one innovation grant (between $75,000 and $250,000) per program site. Camps can use the funds to expand the number of students served, add additional services and activities, and subsidize enrollment costs by providing scholarships to families from low-income backgrounds. We anticipate award decisions to be shared with applicants in early June.

###

For Immediate Release: May 3, 2022

CSDE Contact:

Eric E. Scoville

Director of Communications

Connecticut State Department of Education

Office of the Commissioner

Cell: 860-309-8760

Eric.Scoville@ct.gov

 

 

Twitter: CT State Department of Education Twitter
Facebook: CT State Department of Education Facebook

You just read:

Statement: CSDE Provides One Week Extension for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant Statement: CSDE Provides One Week Extension for the 2022 Summer Enrichment Grant 4/21/2022 CSDE: Connecticut Recognizes Northeastern Reciprocity Initiative for Educator…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.