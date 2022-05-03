Wei Art Collections Expands it's Multimillion Dollar Crypto Art Offering
New pieces expected to maintain exceptional investment potentialNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEI ART, amongst the premier contemporary abstract and cryptography art designers, has expanded its set of abstract contemporary works that celebrate new world changing technologies such as blockchain/digital-assets and artificial intelligence. Jean Marquette’s Innovation Series 21 features additional Bitcoin works to coincide with the limit assigned to never to exceed 21 million Bitcoins.
"Wei's crypto collection, a physical creation which can be seen and touched and displayed in the grand lobby at your place of business, your yacht’s grand ballroom, or other position of prominence, defines the epitome of digital-assets art," said Jean Marquette of Wei Art Collections.
The grandeur of the WEI ART “Crown Jewels” of digital assets artworks, such as these pieces are, also prove most grand in exemplifying these emerging multi-trillion-dollar block-chain and crypto-currency sectors now in the process of redefining the global financial infrastructure.
Each work from this multi-million dollar art collection will likely always retain or exceed the relative growth for the crypto-currency itself. From this multi-million dollar collection, this makes owning a WEI ART COLLECTIONS work from the Innovation Series 21 a prudent investment while it dominates on physical display shining forth brightly the essence of digital-assets Bitcoin art.
Michael Saylor of MicroStrategies, Bitcoin investment billionaire Tim Draper, and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao have all been quoted as projecting that “one Bitcoin may eventually surpass $100,000 per each individual coin.” The value of a work-of-art such as each WEI ART COLLECTIONS work already surpasses the value of the coin itself!
Wei Art Collections features works that celebrate the bourgeoning field of Cryptography through the new world technology of blockchain digital assets. Owning an exclusive work from the WEI Art Collections Series will also serve as an investment that will go down in history and appreciate over time. For more information about the WEI Art Collections and how to be a part of this art world innovation please visit https:/weiartcollections.art/.
