Route 232 (Second Street Pike) to Close Weekdays for Pipe Replacement in Northampton, Wrightstown townships

King of Prussia, PA – Route 232 (Second Street Pike) is scheduled to close weekdays between Route 332 (Almshouse Road) and Swamp Road in Northampton and Wrightstown townships, Bucks County, on Friday, May 13, through Tuesday, May 17, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Route 232 (Second Street Pike) motorists will be directed to use Route 332 (Almshouse Road), Rushland Road/Rushland-Jamison Road, and Swamp Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

