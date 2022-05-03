Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,017 in the last 365 days.

Night Work to Begin on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – Night work is scheduled to begin on a 1.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County. Starting Sunday, May 8, the contractor will work Sunday through Thursday nights from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, with the possibility of work on Friday to make up for rain days.

This project extends from the intersection with Route 114 in Silver Spring Township to Route 581 in Hampden Township. Work consists of Superpave overlay, base replacement, milling, drainage improvements, ADA ramp updates, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction. 

Upcoming work includes base repairs, installation of two cross pipes, and continuing construction of ADA ramps. This work will be followed by milling and paving. There will be traffic shifts and temporary lane closures.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc, of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $2,920,682 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 12, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

You just read:

Night Work to Begin on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.