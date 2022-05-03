Night Work to Begin on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – Night work is scheduled to begin on a 1.7-mile resurfacing project on Route 11 (Carlisle Pike) in Cumberland County. Starting Sunday, May 8, the contractor will work Sunday through Thursday nights from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, with the possibility of work on Friday to make up for rain days.

This project extends from the intersection with Route 114 in Silver Spring Township to Route 581 in Hampden Township. Work consists of Superpave overlay, base replacement, milling, drainage improvements, ADA ramp updates, pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

Upcoming work includes base repairs, installation of two cross pipes, and continuing construction of ADA ramps. This work will be followed by milling and paving. There will be traffic shifts and temporary lane closures.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc, of New Enterprise, PA is the prime contractor on this $2,920,682 project. Work is expected to be completed by August 12, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.