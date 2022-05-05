Verity CEO Raffaello D'Andrea inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) for the Kiva system, a mobile robotic material handling and order fulfillment solution.

The NIHF recognizes exceptional US patent holders who create new inventions and new industries that employ millions of people and improve our society.

Mick, Pete, and I are extremely proud of our work at Kiva Systems where we created something that had never existed before to help transform the movement of goods in the warehouse. ” — Raffaello D’Andrea

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verity, the global leader in autonomous indoor drone systems, announced today that Founder and CEO Raffaello D’Andrea was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) this evening at the 2022 induction ceremony, along with Verity Board Director Mick Mountz and Peter Wurman. The three were recognized for the creation of the Kiva system, a mobile robotic material handling and order fulfillment solution that dramatically advanced warehouse order fulfillment for e-commerce.

“It is humbling to be named as a member of the 2022 class of the National Inventors Hall of Fame,” says D’Andrea. “Mick, Pete, and I are extremely proud of our work at Kiva Systems where we created something that had never existed before to help transform the movement of goods in the warehouse. To be recognized for that work and included among such an esteemed group of creative innovators and entrepreneurs is a great honor.”

Since Kiva Systems was acquired by Amazon in 2012 and rebranded as Amazon Robotics, D’Andrea has continued to focus on supply chain automation. He founded his newest venture, Verity, in 2014 to create solutions that bring the power of advanced technologies and self-flying drones into indoor spaces. Today, the Verity system automates the process of collecting data and extracting insights for clients such as IKEA, DSV, and Performance Team-A Maersk Company.

A highly successful entrepreneur and proven business leader, D’Andrea is also a professor of dynamic systems and control at ETH Zurich and a co-founder of index provider ROBO Global. His popular TED Talks and research videos have garnered tens of millions of views, providing an inspiring view into the world of engineering, robotics, computer science, and drone technologies and systems.

Visit invent.org to learn more about the National Inventors Hall of Fame and to view the full list of 2022 inductees.

About the National Inventors Hall of Fame

The National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) is the premier nonprofit organization in America dedicated to recognizing inventors and invention, promoting creativity, and advancing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. For more information, visit invent.org.

About Verity

Founded in 2014, deep-tech startup Verity delivers cutting-edge robotics and data analytics systems. Verity’s automated inventory tracking system is used in large warehouses to gather valuable insights that enable greater operational efficiencies. The system cuts labor and equipment costs, eliminates errors and disruptions, improves customer service, and reduces waste and CO2 emissions. Learn more at verity.net or follow Verity on LinkedIn.



