Statements by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs Jessica Marcella on the Inaugural National Adolescent Health Month

This week, to start the month of May, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs Jessica Marcella released the following statements to mark the first-ever National Adolescent Health Month:

“Rates of teen pregnancy and childbearing have been declining in recent years, and it’s time to focus our efforts on helping young people live the healthiest lives they can with the support of their loved ones,” said Secretary Becerra. “During National Adolescent Health Month, I look forward to continuing HHS’ work to promote healthier lives for America’s adolescents.”

“I am a strong believer that investing in the health and well-being of adolescents now will reap significant rewards for generations to come,” said Admiral Levine. “This annual observance reflects the adolescent health field’s focus on building on young people’s strengths, making investments in their health, and working with the caring adults in their lives to help adolescents reach their full potential.”

“The Office of Population Affairs is spotlighting the importance of meaningful and equitable youth engagement and addressing key topics in sexual and reproductive health, adolescent mental health and well-being, physical health and healthy decision-making, and equitable, accessible, and youth-friendly services,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Marcella. “We hope you’ll join us in this critical effort to raise awareness, share information, and amplify youth voices on adolescent health issues.”

This month-long observance will address the following weekly themes: 1) empower youth with sexual and reproductive health information and services, 2) support mental health and well-being, 3) encourage physical health and healthy decision-making, and 4) sustain equitable, accessible, and youth-friendly services.

The Office of Population Affairs’ National Adolescent Health Month webpage features a suite of digital resources. These resources are easy for youth-serving professionals across the country to download, customize, and share as they celebrate this important health observance.