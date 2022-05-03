Embark On A Thrilling Historical Journey With Author Leah Cupps In Her New Children’s Book
EINPresswire.com/ -- Multifaceted author Leah Cups is inciting a passion for rereading the release of her latest title Harley James and the Mystery of the Mayan Kings. This release marks the first installation in the Harley James series and is slated for release on May 11, 2022, exclusively on Amazon.
In this riveting journey, readers experience the world of the great Mayan Empire through the eyes of the inquisitive 11-year-old amateur Cryptologist Harley James.
Her fascination with riddles and ability at solving puzzles is the suite of skills that landed Harley a coveted member position in the ancient secret society S.M.A.L.L (Society of Mysterious Artifacts, Legends, and Lore). As a member of S.M.A.L.L, Harley flexes her sleuthing skills to uncover and solve a series of riddles, guided by the dogma of the three P's: Preserve, Protect, and Persevere.
In Harley James and the Mystery of the Mayan Kings, the young prodigy finds herself in the jungle of Tikal, Guatemala—home to the famous Mayan ruin. Here she has made the grand discovery of a legendary statue, long thought to be lost. While waiting to impress her world-famous archaeologist father, Russel James, the artifact is stolen. Knowing the catastrophe that will ensue if the statue ends up in wrong hands, Harley sets out to recover the statue. Her voyage to reclaim the statue is rigorous, fun, and entertaining, and she meets friends, makes enemies, and learns lessons.
About The Author
Leah Cupps is an author, designer, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed bookworm. She conceptualized the Harley James series with her oldest daughter, Savannah, who had developed an interest in Mayan history. The mother and daughter duo worked together to ideate and create the world and came up with the idea for the first Harley James book. Leah resides in Indiana with her husband and three children. She is also the co-founder of the small family-owned publishing company Vision Forty Press.
Start the adventure at Amazon.com or learn more at HarleyJamesAdventures.com.
