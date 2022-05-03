Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Earns 2021 Wolfsburg Crest Club Award
Street Volkswagen is one of fifty-six dealers in the country to receive the coveted Wolfsburg Crest Club Award. This award has been won by Street VW since 2015.
We are honored and humbled by this remarkable achievement.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, 79119, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo has been awarded one of the most coveted awards that Volkswagen can bestow on a dealership, the 2021 Wolfsburg Crest Club Award. Street Volkswagen is one of fifty-six dealers in the United States to receive this prestigious award. Currently there are over 650 Volkswagen dealers in the United States.
— John Luciano, Street Volkswagen Owner & General Manager
Street Volkswagen received their first Wolfsburg Crest Club Award in 2015 and has received the award consistently ever since. The Wolfsburg Crest Club Award is awarded to dealers for outstanding sales and service. Garnering this prestigious award means that Street Volkswagen of Amarillo has met the highest standards for customer satisfaction, parts sales, new vehicle sales, certified pre-owned sales, and service excellence.
“We are honored and humbled by this remarkable achievement,” said Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Owner & General Manager, John Luciano. “The award is great, but the reason we’ve won each year is because of the great talent we have working day after day at Street Volkswagen. This award wouldn’t be possible without the great staff we have in Amarillo, Texas.”
Joining the team in Amarillo, Texas and representing the Volkswagen brand was Jennifer Brown, Sales Operations Manager for Region 4F (New Mexico, West Texas and Oklahoma.) She presented the award to John and Kat Luciano during a quick presentation in front of employees, friends and community partners.
“Congratulations to Street Volkswagen for winning Volkswagen’s most prestigious award, the Wolfsburg Club award,” said Region Vice President, Sales, Central Region, Scott Bell. “It’s a remarkable accomplishment given to our top performers and they have won the award every year since 2015”.
For more information about Street Volkswagen of Amarillo, visit the dealership at 8707 Pilgrim Drive in Amarillo, Texas. To chat with a live representative, visit www.streetvw.com or call the dealership at 806-350-8999 to speak with someone directly.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
