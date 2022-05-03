St. Albans Barracks // Larceny from motor vehicle in Grand Isle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2002206
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: Overnight hours 05/02 - 05/03/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Keel Road, Grand Isle VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from Parked vehicles
VICTIM: Brian Prim
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keel Rd, Grand Isle VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Mr. Prim contacted the State Police on the morning of May 3, 2022 to report that his and his wives unlocked vehicles had been entered the previous night while parked in their driveway. Stolen was a Foxwell brand vehicle diagnostics reader. Through the course of this investigation it was determined that other vehicles in the neighborhood may have also been entered. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked the call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.