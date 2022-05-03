St. Albans Barracks // Larceny from motor vehicle in Grand Isle

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A2002206

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: Overnight hours 05/02 - 05/03/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Keel Road, Grand Isle VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from Parked vehicles

VICTIM: Brian Prim

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keel Rd, Grand Isle VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Mr. Prim contacted the State Police on the morning of May 3, 2022 to report that his and his wives unlocked vehicles had been entered the previous night while parked in their driveway. Stolen was a Foxwell brand vehicle diagnostics reader. Through the course of this investigation it was determined that other vehicles in the neighborhood may have also been entered. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked the call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.