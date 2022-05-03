Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,020 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Larceny from motor vehicle in Grand Isle

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22A2002206 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mike Kamerling                          

STATION:   St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: Overnight hours 05/02 - 05/03/2022 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Keel Road, Grand Isle VT 

VIOLATION: Larceny from Parked vehicles 

 

VICTIM:  Brian Prim                                 

AGE: 42 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keel Rd, Grand Isle VT 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Mr. Prim contacted the State Police on the morning of May 3, 2022 to report that his and his wives unlocked vehicles had been entered the previous night while parked in their driveway. Stolen was a Foxwell brand vehicle diagnostics reader. Through the course of this investigation it was determined that other vehicles in the neighborhood may have also been entered. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked the call the St. Albans State Police Barracks.   

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Larceny from motor vehicle in Grand Isle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.