The Global Recovery Movement Considers Fentanyl Poisoning Genocide

Global Recovery Movement Logo Global Recovery Movement Genocide Poster 1 Global Recovery Movement Genocide Poster 2

The Global Recovery Movement says there is no other way to describe one million deaths from fentanyl poisoning other than deeming it genocide.

I characterize fentanyl poisoning as a state-sponsored, underground act of genocide by China.” — Carol Egan

11 EAST GORDAN STREET, SAVANNAH, GA, USA, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Recovery Movement says there is no other way to describe one million deaths from fentanyl poisoning other than deeming it genocide. Jim Rauh, founder of Families Against Fentanyl, says the leading cause of death for U.S. adults 18 - 45 years old is fentanyl poisoning and that fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction. The Movement’s subscribes to the three Ps: POISON - POISON - POISON!Between 2019 - 2020, teen death tolls rose to 94 percent and elevated another 20 percent in 2021. There have been astronomical seizures in 2021 including 11,200 lbs. by CBP and 15,000 lbs. by the DEA. That’s 26,200 lbs. - or 13.1 tons- of seized fentanyl reported by these two agencies. Since 2 milligrams can kill a person, a pound of fentanyl can potentially kill 227,272. Therefore, 227,272 multiplied by 26,200 equals the potential of 6 billion people being poisoned. That 13.1 ton seizure can fit into a 10-foot shipping container!“I characterize fentanyl poisoning as a state-sponsored, underground act of genocide by China. Chinese fentanyl precursor manufacturers and Chinese cartels are supplying Mexican cartels with fentanyl and helping them launder money,” says Carol Egan, The Global Recovery Movement’s founder. “We must stop calling this an overdose and treat this like poisoning, so the public understands that America is being poisoned.”“The DEA has confirmed that we are being specifically targeted and social media is doing nothing about any sort of real change that will deter this. On any given day, about 90,000 drug dealers use these platforms to entice teens to make potentially deadly purchases without their guardians’ knowledge. Teens and others can order counterfeit pills made with fentanyl and powders on social media and have it delivered to their homes as easy as ordering a pizza and brought directly to their homes,” she adds.TikTok and Snapchat have become the preferred platforms since messages disappear once they are viewed allowing the dealer to vanish without a trace. There should be third party monitoring apps for parents when their children are on social media. No child should be on an encrypted app as it opens the door for not only illicit drug sales, but other unscrupulous and inappropriate interactions.The Global Recovery Movement co-founded the I Am A Force For Change Fentanyl and Drug Epidemic Awareness Campaign. To receive emails about fentanyl awareness tools that can help save lives in your community and family, please visit: IAmAForceForChange.org to join the campaign or IAmAForceForChange.org/toolkit for direct links to the resources below.Resources:• Fentanyl Poisoning and Drug Epidemic Awareness Campaign I Am A Force For Change School and Community Edition Tools Flip Book• I Am A Force For Change Fentanyl Advocate Manual• Teens poisoned by fentanyl video• 70+ news stories of teens dying from fentanyl poisoning - Our Epidemic's Beloved Children News Stories and Teens Taking Fentanyl To School• Genocide Posters of Grieving Families Who Lost Children and Loved Ones to Fentanyl Poisoning and The Drug EpidemicSome facts that support the genocide claim include:1. The DEA seized 20 million counterfeit pills in 2021. 40 percent of these were laced with fentanyl.2. In the past 22 years, more than one million people have died of a drug overdose, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.3. 106,854 people died from drug overdoses in 2021.Over 70,000 of these were poisoned by fentanyl.4. Fentanyl was found in the ventilation system of an Ohio juvenile detention facility. 7 victims collapsed and were rushed to the hospital.5. Fentanyl has been found in almost every illicit drug including cocaine, meth, Adderall, heroin and fake pills like Xanax, Percocet and oxycontin. Fentanyl has also been found in candy, vape pens and Tylenol.6. Five West Point cadets took cocaine laced with fentanyl on spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. One died and one has severe brain damage. Our military is in grave danger.7. Please refer to The Global Recovery Movement’s Fentanyl and Drug Epidemic Awareness campaign: I Am A Force For Change: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/66398073/operation-dunkirk-school-community-edition 8. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says that 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose in most people. That works out to 227,000 deaths per pound of fentanyl, or 26.8 million for 118 pounds. The DEA also says fentanyl is 50 times more powerful than heroin and is 100 times stronger than morphine.9. Teens poisoned by fentanyl video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrHoGgXpJYEPICS 10. 70+ news stories of teens dying from fentanyl poisoning - Our Epidemic's Beloved Children and Teens Taking Fentanyl: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/read/66239313/their-touching-stories-1-19-22 11. This is a chemical weapon that is killing our black Americans at a disproportionate level and is spreading social discord.12. A new approach to this catastrophe is needed. Declaring illicit fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction would activate additional and necessary federal resources to root out the international manufacturers and traffickers of illicit fentanyl flooding into America by the tons from Mexico.13. A POISON FACTORY in China hiding in plain sight. The Brazen Way A Chinese Company Pumped Fentanyl Ingredients Into The US and Mexico. Yuancheng used an army of young, perky salespeople to peddle illegal chemicals. By Ben Westhoff. https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2019/08/chinese-company-helping-fuel-opioid-epidemic/596254/?fbclid=IwAR1gPCSqu3zaABE9vsfx-8Y-im-8r5l2qbH6V5ouGaX9RNX5hkfKF97yKtA 14. In 15 years, we have lost almost double the people to Fentanyl poisoning and overdoses than in four wars.CDC Overdose and Fentanyl Poisoning DeathsThese data put it all into perspective:2007 - 36,0002008 - 35,0002009 - 37,0042010 - 38,3292011 - 41,0002012 - 42,0002013 - 45,0002014 - 47,0002015 - 52,4042016 - 64,0002017 - 72,0002018 - 68,0002019 - 72,0002020 - 93,3312021 - 106,854849,922 TOTAL Fentanyl, Synthetic Opioid and Drug Overdose Deaths in 15 YearsTotal Deaths from four wars 470,662:Vietnam - 58,209WWII - 405,399Iraq and Afghanistan - 7,054

Global Recovery Movement Introduction Video