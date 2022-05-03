Traffic Alert for the Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project, Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to an upcoming traffic delay on State Route 228 as part of the Ball's Bend Safety Improvement Project in Middlesex Township, Butler County.

On May 10, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., steel girders will be delivered travelling from I-79 to State Route 228 to the project site. The new 180-foot-long bridge will contain nine steel girders with each one being shipped in two pieces due to the overall length. The girders are scheduled to be set in place on the new bridge abutments May 11 to 13.

During the delivery, traffic will be stopped by flaggers in each direction intermittently to ensure the trucks can safely enter the work site. Motorists should expect delays near the between Weatherburn Drive and Park Road on State Route 228.

This $26.5 million safety improvement project is anticipated to be completed in Spring 2025 by Independence Excavating of Independence, Ohio.

In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date is May 11, 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

