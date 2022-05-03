NDDOT office closures scheduled this week ahead of system upgrades

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakotans will encounter limited driver license and motor vehicle services this week as the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) prepares to upgrade its computer system.

All motor vehicle offices will be closed for in-person services from May 5-8. Driver license office closures will be May 6-8. Online services, including kiosks and mobile application, will be unavailable from May 4-8.

“These office closures are necessary to ensure your system upgrades are implemented quickly and efficiently,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT deputy director for driver safety. “The upgrades will enhance our existing infrastructure and result in better service for our customers.”

The new system will integrate driver license and motor vehicle services. This will allow consistent service across the department and help streamline transactions.

Offices will reopen Monday May 9. Customers who do not schedule an appointment should expect significant delays. To schedule an appointment, visit dot.nd.gov.

