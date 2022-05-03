I Love The 90's Tour with Vanilla Ice Heading to Palladium Times Square August 12

Headlined by Vanilla Ice, the I Love The 90's Tour will bring some of the biggest trend-setters of the decade to New York's Palladium Times Square on August 12.

We’ve been waiting what seems like forever for the chance to hit your town LIVE and IN PERSON... You better get in where you fit in and get back to the 90’s where the party never stops!” — Vanilla Ice

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dust off your hypercolor t-shirts, and make sure your throwback kicks match your slap bracelets because the ‘90s are heading to Times Square. Headlined by the iconic Vanilla Ice, the I Love The 90’s Tour is set to take the stage at the Palladium Times Square in New York on August 12, presented by Baker Concerts.

“Ice is back, and so is The I Love the 90’s Tour… FINALLY,” Vanilla Ice says in the tour announcement. “We’ve been waiting what seems like forever for the chance to hit your town LIVE and IN PERSON, and I know you have too – so you better get in where you fit in and get back to the 90’s where the party never stops!”

The I Love The 90’s Tour is a nostalgic and hit-filled affair, featuring some of the biggest trend-setters in rap, hip hop and R&B from the decade. Tone Loc, Rob Base, and C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams are also scheduled to perform at Palladium, which is the only New York-area stop currently scheduled on the tour.

Tickets are on sale now at PalladiumTimesSquare.com and ezEvent.com. Tickets start at $39.50 and VIP packages are available, including artist Meet and Greet opportunities and limited edition I Love The 90's merchandise packages.

“This will be an incredible and fun event whether you were a kid of the 90's or just a fan of the music,” says Josh Baker of Baker Concerts. “August 12 is going to be a great night of music from the top artists from the best decade ever.”

Palladium Times Square is a state-of-the art venue in New York City’s Times Square, the nexus of world culture and entertainment. It is located at the corner of 44th Street and Broadway in the heart of Manhattan.