Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) Receives National Awards

ILLINOIS, May 3 - Springfield, Illinois - The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) was honored in two categories when the 2022 StateScoop 50 Awards were announced during the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) midyear conference in National Harbor, Maryland.  Now in its ninth year, the StateScoop 50 Awards recognize the people and projects driving state government technology and innovation. 

States and IT community members were invited to nominate leaders and projects in four categories.  More than 3.5 million votes were cast across the nation to determine the winners. 

The awardees from DoIT are:

Dale Walters, DoIT Chief Network Officer - State Leadership of the Year Contact Center AI, IT Project Lead Dale Walters - State IT Innovation of the Year

"It is an honor to see Illinois recognized nationally in this year's StateScoop 50 Awards," said Jennifer Ricker, Illinois CIO and DoIT Secretary. "The excellent work being done at the State of Illinois results in our ability to make government services more accessible to Illinois residents.  I congratulate all of the winners and their teams."

More information on the 2022 StateScoop 50 Awards and the full list of winners can be found at https://statescoop.com/list/announcing-the-2022-statescoop-50-awards-winners/.

