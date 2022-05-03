Demand for Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market Size & Share Worth USD 11333.3 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 10.8% Growth | EHS Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[203+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 6125.2 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to about USD 11333.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 10.8% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their strategies, sales, and revenues are VelocityEHS (US), Enablon (France), Intelex (US), Cority (US), Gensuite (US), Sphera (US), SAI Global (US), Quentic (Germany), UL (US), Alcumus (UK), SHE Software (UK), VisiumKMS (US), Ideagen (UK), EcoOnline (Ireland), ETQ (US), Dakota Software (US), ProcessMap, SafetyCulture (Australia), ProntoForms (Canada), Verisk 3E (US), Enhesa (US), SAP (Germany), IsoMetrix (South Africa), SHEQX (UK), Pro-Sapien (UK), SafeSite (US), ComplianceQuest (US), and o

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Environmental Health and Safety Market By Component (Software, Services (Analytics, Project Deployment, and Implementation, Business Consulting and Advisory, Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance, Certification, Training, and Support)), By Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), By Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Construction and Engineering, Food and Beverage, Government and Defense, and Others (Telecom and IT, Automotive, and Retail)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

What is the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market growth?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market size & share was witnessed USD 6125.2 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 11333.3 million Mark, by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Environmental Health and Safety (EHS)? How big is the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Industry?

Report Overview:

The term environmental, health and safety management (EHSM) refers to a company's attempts to enhance its environmental, health, and safety (EHS) performance. The practice of putting processes in place to ensure and improve the safety of people and their environment is known as EHS management. These processes are essential for achieving and maintaining the organization's overall environmental goals.

The accelerated use of EHS software by various end-user sectors such as energy and utilities, chemicals and materials, healthcare, construction and engineering, chemicals and materials, food and beverage, government and defense, and an increase in the number of accidents at mining, oil and gas, and chemical plants are the major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 6125.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 11333.3 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.8% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players VelocityEHS (US), Enablon (France), Intelex (US), Cority (US), Gensuite (US), Sphera (US), SAI Global (US), Quentic (Germany), UL (US), Alcumus (UK), SHE Software (UK), VisiumKMS (US), Ideagen (UK), EcoOnline (Ireland), ETQ (US), Dakota Software (US), ProcessMap, SafetyCulture (Australia), ProntoForms (Canada), Verisk 3E (US), Enhesa (US), SAP (Germany), IsoMetrix (South Africa), SHEQX (UK), Pro-Sapien (UK), SafeSite (US), and ComplianceQuest (US), among others Key Segment By Component, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: Dynamics

Increased government initiatives to ensure that certain workplace safety and environmental norms and requirements are followed

With the increasing awareness among individuals of EHS software, the value of the EHS market will continue to rise in the future years. As a result of a greater emphasis on corporate social responsibility and business continuity transformation, the EHS industry is seeing substantial growth opportunities in the coming years. In addition, an increase in the amount of money spent by small and medium-sized businesses on EHS software implementation will drive market expansion in the future years. With the increasing number of connected devices, the possibility to use them efficiently to assist in EHS management is expanding, boosting the market growth.

Moreover, the scalability and flexibility of EHS, cloud-based Environmental Health, and Safety (EHS) solutions are rapidly gaining traction among a diverse range of end-users, and the requirement for global testing and quality standards for chemical industry applications are opening up new opportunities for the market for Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) solutions in the coming years. The adoption of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) solutions across industries is fuelled by uniform policies and high-quality instruments.

Environmental Health and Safety Market By Component (Software, Services (Analytics, Project Deployment, and Implementation, Business Consulting and Advisory, Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance, Certification, Training, and Support)), By Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), By Vertical (Energy and Utilities, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Construction and Engineering, Food and Beverage, Government and Defense, and Others (Telecom and IT, Automotive, and Retail)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028



Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has both good and negative market implications because the lockout has reduced global carbon emissions. COVID-19 reduces emissions temporarily, but as businesses and corporations try to recoup their losses at the start of the year, carbon emissions rise dramatically. COVID-19 has hampered global recycling efforts. Countries, like the US, have suspended or reduced recycling operations to focus on collecting extra home waste or because the virus has interrupted services.

This shift in occupational health and safety is projected to increase after the COVID-19 epidemic, as industry progressively return to routine. Profits have been hit by COVID-19, and if the lockdown is released, corporations will turn to operations in an effort to recoup their losses.

Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market are segregated based on Component, Deployment Mode, and Vertical.

Based on Component, the global market is distinguished into Software, Services (Analytics, Project Deployment, and Implementation, Business Consulting and Advisory, Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance, Certification, Training, and support). Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is distinguished into On-premises and Cloud. Based on Vertical, the global market is distinguished into Energy and Utilities, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Construction and Engineering, Food and Beverage, Government and Defense, and Others (Telecom and IT, Automotive, and Retail)

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) market include -

VelocityEHS (US)

Enablon (France)

Intelex (US)

Cority (US)

Gensuite (US)

Sphera (US)

SAI Global (US)

Quentic (Germany)

UL (US)

Alcumus (UK)

SHE Software (UK)

VisiumKMS (US)

Ideagen (UK)

EcoOnline (Ireland)

ETQ (US)

Dakota Software (US)

ProcessMap

SafetyCulture (Australia)

ProntoForms (Canada)

Verisk 3E (US)

Enhesa (US)

SAP(Germany)

IsoMetrix (South Africa)

SHEQX (UK)

Pro-Sapien (UK)

SafeSite (US)

ComplianceQuest (US)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to our research analyst's study, the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.8%.

In 2021, the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) market was worth roughly USD 6125.2 million, and by 2028, it is expected to be around USD 11333.3 million.

By Component, the services category will increase at a faster rate during the forecast period.

By Vertical, the demand for EHS in the manufacturing industry is estimated to witness tremendous growth.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region dominates the environmental health and safety market in terms of both consumption and production.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Industry?

What segments does the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific is likely to lead the market throughout the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is likely to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The growing societal demand for businesses to provide a healthy environment is driving the EHS services market in these regions. The growing societal demand on industries to provide a healthy environment is driving the EHS services market in China. For decades, China has been chastised for its lack of occupational and industrial safety standards. As a result, there has been an increase in investment in the development of advanced environmental health and safety systems.

Europe is expected to have great growth during the projection period as a result of severe environmental legislation. The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA) and the Environment Agency (EA) drafted the legislation governing health, safety, consumer protection, and environmental protection. These directives enable the adoption of measures to improve the free circulation of goods.

Recent Developments

In 2021, VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS), and sustainability software, today announced the launch of the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform. The VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform, designed to drive peak performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), and operational excellence, is the starting point of an exciting journey that will change how EHS software delivers value to organizations that adopt it.

VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environmental, health, safety (EHS), and sustainability software, today announced the launch of the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform. The VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform, designed to drive peak performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), and operational excellence, is the starting point of an exciting journey that will change how EHS software delivers value to organizations that adopt it. In 2021, Enablon and EY collaborated to offer an ESG management and reporting solution. The solution, which is based on Enablon technology, provides a consolidated repository for tracking enterprises' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data and strategies.

The global environmental health and safety (EHS) market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Vertical

Energy and Utilities

Chemicals and Materials

Healthcare

Construction and Engineering

Food and Beverage

Government and Defense

Others (Telecom and IT, Automotive, and Retail)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



