Statement from Speaker Laurie Jinkins on abortion rights in Washington state

Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma), released the following statement today in response to the draft US Supreme Court opinion suggesting the Court may be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“Washington state has a long history of supporting abortion rights, reinforced by the voters time and again over many years. House Democrats, along with Senate Democrats and the Governor, have assured we maintain a safety net of abortion providers and enhanced protections for the right to choose in Washington, unlike some other states that are rolling back this fundamental right. The draft Supreme Court memo appears to confirm the Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade, which will not only immediately endanger women’s health but more ominously indicates a willingness of this Court to undo many more of its own precedents. Here in Washington, we will not allow these rights and protections to be taken away. In the Legislature, Democrats in both chambers have stood strong against repeated attempts by Republicans to undermine abortion rights in our state. In the 2022 session, bills to limit or prohibit abortion were introduced in both chambers by Republican legislators, but they did not go anywhere because the Democratic majority stood strong against these attacks on basic rights. My caucus will continue to not only hold this line, but find ways to protect women from other states whose rights may be stripped away if Roe is overturned.”