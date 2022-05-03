Compass Furnished Apartments Donates $100K To Boston Children’s Hospital
Compass Cares Program Raises Money To Support Patients And FamiliesBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments, founders of the award-winning Compass Cares program, announced that their Room to Heal Fund, a multi-year commitment to Boston Children's Hospital has provided $100k in support of the Hale Family Center for Families.
Compass Cares was born out of a need to help patients and their families traveling for medical reasons EVERY DAY and in EVERY WAY. The program focuses on providing comfortable accommodations convenient to hospitals, raising funds, sponsoring events, and securing in-kind donations.
“We are passionate about keeping patients and their families close by providing them with our own accommodations located near hospitals and raising funds to enhance their in-hospital experiences,” said Eric Fleming, President of Compass Furnished Apartments. “Our hope is that our donation helps alleviate some of the stress that patients and their families are facing during this difficult time.”
The Hale Family Center for Families provides hospitality services like DVDs, books, and games for parents to check out and take to their rooms, communication needs like computers for families to use, wellness offerings like yoga classes, cultural connections through multilingual staff, activities for kids and teens, animal-assisted therapy visits, parking and accommodations support, as well as advocacy and caregiver support programs.
“We are so grateful for this generous support from Compass Furnished Apartments. The Room to Heal Fund has provided comfort to so many patients and families as they navigate the unfamiliar hospital setting while caring for their child. From offering coffee to allow families to take a moment to themselves to hosting parents in an ICU sleep space to rest – these opportunities make a marked difference to families in their time of need,” said Miranda Day, Director of Family and Volunteer Services at Boston Children’s.
This donation marks the largest contribution that Compass Furnished Apartments has made to an individual organization through their Compass Cares program.
About Boston Children’s Hospital
Boston Children’s Hospital is ranked the #1 children’s hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world’s largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 23 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children’s research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children’s is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit https://answers.childrenshospital.org/ and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.
About Compass Furnished Apartments
Compass Furnished Apartments is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. Our comfortable homes, streamlined reservation process, and “concierge-style” client services enable us to provide our guests with an exceptional experience, all at a tremendous value. Our forward-looking approach to technology and sustainable business practices – coupled with our experience in evaluating and fulfilling the specific needs of every client – lead many to choose Compass for their furnished apartment needs.
About Compass Cares
Compass Cares was established out of a need to help patients and families traveling for medical reasons. We do this EVERY DAY and in EVERY WAY by providing comfortable accommodations convenient to hospitals, raising funds for Boston Children's Hospital, sponsoring events, and securing in-kind donations for Compass Cares residents. For the last three years, the Compass Cares donation program supported Boston Children’s Hospital, where over $100,000 has been donated to the Room to Heal fund which benefits the Hale Family Center for Patients and Families. The Compass Cares apartment program offers patients and families a quiet place to rest and heal during some of the most stressful and challenging times of their lives. Simple things like in-unit laundry, a hot shower, and a full kitchen offer the comforts of home when it is needed most. Participating Partners have amplified the program, providing comfort, love, and healing through their thoughtful donations. “Together, we do more good”.
